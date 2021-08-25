Ragsdale-Glenn football game canceled; Reynolds-Southwest Guilford postponed

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the high school football schedule. After four varsity games in the Triad were postponed because of positive tests for the coronavirus last week, at least two games are already off Friday night’s schedule.

Glenn announced on social media Tuesday night that it will not play Ragsdale in Kernersville on Friday as scheduled. Instead, the Bobcats will go to Lee County in Sanford for a 7:30 p.m. game. Glenn also said it was looking for a junior varsity opponent to replace Ragsdale.

The social media posts did not say why Glenn was not playing Ragsdale, and Guilford County Schools officials did not respond to emails asking if there were COVID-19 issues in the Tigers’ program. But positive tests or contact tracing would seem to be the most likely reasons the game will not be played.

Around noon Wednesday, Southwest Guilford athletics director Brindon Christman announced in an email that the Cowboys’ home game Friday night against Reynolds had been postponed to Thursday, Sept. 9, because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining within the Demons’ program.

