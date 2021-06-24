Reagan baseball team to face more big moments, this time on championship stage

Regardless of what happens this weekend, the main fact is already true.
This season's Reagan baseball team is the best in the school's 16 years. The Raiders (15-2) clinched the program’s first region title to earn a spot in the Class 4-A state championship series against Fuquay-Varina starting Friday in Burlington.
“Kind of making school history,” said Reagan head coach Gary Nail, a three-time state title winner in the early 2000s at South Stokes.
Reagan and Fuquay-Varina get Burlington Athletic Stadium as the venue for their best-of-three series. Game 1 at 5 p.m., and Game 2 will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 would be at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Carter Boyd, a junior who has announced plans to attend Arkansas, will get the Game 1 start. Nail said the way the rotation will fall would hinge on the first result.
Josh Hartle, the senior staff ace who is signed with Wake Forest and is ranked as the No. 45 draft prospect at MLB.com, led the team to a Western Regional title with a complete game victory against Providence, 7-3.
Nail said Hartle threw 104 pitches, meaning he can throw 56 more during the championship series.
“We felt like it was important for us and get that win against a very good Providence team, get us to the state championship and then we’ll see what happens,” Nail said.
Nail said, most importantly, he could tell the team is enjoying the last few weeks. He thinks the Raiders have managed the intense moments well, and he doesn’t see the state title stage as something that will rattle his players, either.
“That’s what we’re trying to get them to do is just realize hey, let’s go out and play hard, practice hard, play hard,” Nail said. “But at the same time, slow the heart rate down, breathe a little bit and relax and try to enjoy it.”
Here are a few things to know heading into the games:
The big moments
Before the Raiders’ victory against Providence, they had to claw through close matchups.
In the second round against Charlotte Myers Park and in the third round against McDowell, Reagan slugged out 4-3 victories. In the former, Tommy Hawke reached on a fielder’s choice that scored the winning run. Earlier in that game, he stole home to tie the score at 1-1.
In the latter, Nick Lundquist drove in two runs in the top of the seventh to clinch the win.
“It’s been really special for all of us,” catcher Colby Welborn said. “We’ve gotten very close outside of the baseball field. Especially after getting last season taken from us – we feel like we had something to prove.”
Nail said it’s really come down to leadership, a group spearheaded by Hartle and Hawke, as well as other seniors, to keep team members in line. The older players will call out mistakes or lapses in focus even before the coaches can.
Nail said the team proved all season it could deal with early deficits. He pointed to a Raiders regular-season matchup with East Forsyth. They trailed the Eagles 7-0 after the top of the first but led 17-7 after responding in their at-bat. Reagan won 27-11.
“We’ve been down before, and there was no panic,” Nail said. “Our guys just kept plugging away.”
Boyd learning from Hartle
Hartle has attracted plenty of attention, drawing plenty of scouts to Pfafftown.
That’s brought more eyes on all of the Raiders, Boyd said. The junior thinks it has helped elevate his performances, too.
Boyd appreciates the chance to be the opening game starter this weekend, saying he feels confident in himself and the team. He also knows that Hartle will be pushing him every chance he gets.
“He definitely puts pressure on me,” Carter said. “... I feel like every time I’m out there, I have to compete with him because he’s one of the best pitchers in the country. And I want to prove myself.”
An opponent to watch
The lethal bat in the Fuquay-Varina lineup is Ryan McCrystal.
The senior catcher is an East Carolina signee, and he’s hitting .553 with 22 RBIs on 26 hits.
He had a double and a home run in the team’s last game, a 7-1 victory against Wilmington Hoggard.
