Reagan baseball team to face more big moments, this time on championship stage

Nail said, most importantly, he could tell the team is enjoying the last few weeks. He thinks the Raiders have managed the intense moments well, and he doesn’t see the state title stage as something that will rattle his players, either.

“That’s what we’re trying to get them to do is just realize hey, let’s go out and play hard, practice hard, play hard,” Nail said. “But at the same time, slow the heart rate down, breathe a little bit and relax and try to enjoy it.”

Here are a few things to know heading into the games:

The big moments

Before the Raiders’ victory against Providence, they had to claw through close matchups.

In the second round against Charlotte Myers Park and in the third round against McDowell, Reagan slugged out 4-3 victories. In the former, Tommy Hawke reached on a fielder’s choice that scored the winning run. Earlier in that game, he stole home to tie the score at 1-1.

In the latter, Nick Lundquist drove in two runs in the top of the seventh to clinch the win.