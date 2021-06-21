Reagan baseball team to play Charlotte Providence in state semifinals

Reagan High School's baseball team will continue its playoff run Tuesday in the NCHSAA Class 4-A tournament.
A victory would give Reagan the West Regional title and a spot in the best-of-three state championship series on Friday and Saturday in either Burlington or Fayetteville.
What you need to know:
Matchup
Reagan (15-2) at Charlotte Providence (15-2)
When
7 p.m. Tuesday
Tickets
Regan players to watch
Not surprisingly, it'll be starting pitcher Josh Hartle. The Wake Forest signee and potential first-round pick in the MLB Draft next month has eight wins in eight appearances, according to Reagan's MaxPreps.com page. He's joined in a pitching staff by three-game winner and junior Carter Boyd.
Nick Lundquist served as the hero to advance the team to the east regional matchup. Lundquist drove in two runs at the top of the seventh inning for the victory against McDowell on Saturday.
Notable
• Reagan opened its baseball season by hosting Providence on April 27. The Raiders won, 15-2.
• The Raiders have won in close fashion, as of late. Their last two matchups featured winning scores of 4-3, victories over Myers Park and McDowell, respectively.
• Reagan hasn't lost in nearly a month. West Forsyth is the last team to beat the Raiders, 5-3 on May 27. Both Reagan losses came on the road.
336-727-7165