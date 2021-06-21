Reagan baseball team to play Charlotte Providence in state semifinals

Reagan High School's baseball team will continue its playoff run Tuesday in the NCHSAA Class 4-A tournament.

A victory would give Reagan the West Regional title and a spot in the best-of-three state championship series on Friday and Saturday in either Burlington or Fayetteville.

What you need to know:

Matchup

Reagan (15-2) at Charlotte Providence (15-2)

When

7 p.m. Tuesday

Tickets

Regan players to watch

Not surprisingly, it'll be starting pitcher Josh Hartle. The Wake Forest signee and potential first-round pick in the MLB Draft next month has eight wins in eight appearances, according to Reagan's MaxPreps.com page. He's joined in a pitching staff by three-game winner and junior Carter Boyd.