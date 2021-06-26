Reagan baseball team tumbles in title game

BURLINGTON — A long day at the ballfield came without a coveted reward for Reagan’s baseball team.

By Saturday night, the Raiders had to settle for the label of Class 4-A state runners-up.

“The reward for me, personally, is I got to coach a great group of kids,” Reagan’s Gary Nail said. “We did a lot. We didn’t end up with the ultimate goal.”

Fuquay-Varina smashed Reagan twice on the final day of the best-of-3 series, winning Game 2 by a 13-3 count and then returning a few hours later for a 12-1 decision in Game 3.

It was a day of big deficits for the Raiders (17-4), who were in the state finals for the first time.

“Knowing that it’s over (is the worst part),” said Reagan second baseman Tommy Hawke. “I moved here my junior year, and these guys took me in. I’m never going to play with them again.”

Fuquay-Varina (16-4), which owns three state titles, racked up 30 hits in the two games combined after it was a no-hit victim a day earlier.

In the decisive game, the Raiders used five pitchers through five innings. They gave up at least one run in each of the first four innings, trailing 9-0.