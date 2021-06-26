Reagan baseball team tumbles in title game

BURLINGTON — A long day at the ballfield came without a coveted reward for Reagan’s baseball team.
By Saturday night, the Raiders had to settle for the label of Class 4-A state runners-up.
“The reward for me, personally, is I got to coach a great group of kids,” Reagan’s Gary Nail said. “We did a lot. We didn’t end up with the ultimate goal.”
Fuquay-Varina smashed Reagan twice on the final day of the best-of-3 series, winning Game 2 by a 13-3 count and then returning a few hours later for a 12-1 decision in Game 3.
It was a day of big deficits for the Raiders (17-4), who were in the state finals for the first time.
“Knowing that it’s over (is the worst part),” said Reagan second baseman Tommy Hawke. “I moved here my junior year, and these guys took me in. I’m never going to play with them again.”
Fuquay-Varina (16-4), which owns three state titles, racked up 30 hits in the two games combined after it was a no-hit victim a day earlier.
In the decisive game, the Raiders used five pitchers through five innings. They gave up at least one run in each of the first four innings, trailing 9-0.
“We were pretty thin on pitching,” Nail said. “We tried to piece things together. It didn’t work.”
Among the players not used on the mound for Reagan was standout Josh Hartle, who had a limit on the number of pitches he could have thrown in the series, based on his outing earlier in the week in the regional final.
Nail said Hartle’s arm wasn’t at full strength.
“There’s no need to throw him,” Nail said of the Wake Forest signee and potential MLB draftee later this summer.
Fuquay-Varina led 5-0 before a 74-minute rain delay in the bottom of the second inning. Instead of a change of fortunes, the half-inning ended with Fuquay-Varina left fielder Adam Joseph making a diving catch on the warning track of Josh Mullane’s drive.
That resulted in the Bengals dancing out of the dugout and sent their supporters to another level of delirium.
“We couldn’t put the hits together,” said Hawke, who also took a turn on the mound. “… The pitching, there’s no one to blame. Everyone tried their hardest out there.”
The Raiders finally broke through against lefty Jackson Humphries in the fifth when Hawke led off with a triple and came home on Hartle’s sacrifice fly.
“We fought all year long,” Nail said. “They’re a very close group.”
The series most valuable player was Fuquay-Varina catcher Ryan McCrystal.
Earlier in Game 2, Reagan used four pitchers — Levi Strahm, Chase Humphrey, Aiden Cluskey and Andrew McAllister.
Fuquay-Varina left-hander Cyle Phelan allowed three hits in six innings.
Parker McGraw drove in five runs for the Bengals.
McGraw’s big blow was a two-out, three-run home run in the third inning, a shot just inside the left-field foul pole to stretch the lead to 4-0. He struck again with two outs in the fourth, with a two-run single to right field. He was intentionally walked with two runners on in the sixth, when the Bengals ended up with four more runs.
It was a sharp contrast to Friday’s Game 1, when Reagan’s Carter Boyd threw a no-hitter. The Bengals didn’t waste any time avoiding that, with Rhett Jones lacing a double to right-center field on Saturday’s first pitch.
The game would have ended after six innings because of the mercy rule, but Noah Quarless’ one-out, RBI single extended the game.
Game 3
Fuquay-Varina 12, Reagan 1
F-V;231;300;3;—;12;15;0
Reagan;000;010;0;—;1;6;1