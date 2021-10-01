Reagan demolishes Davie County

PFAFFTOWN — Which Reagan football team showed up last night, the one that beat East Forsyth two weeks ago, or the one that was punched out by Glenn in a one-sided loss last week?
Well, it was the good Raiders, whose offense hit on all cylinders in a surprisingly one-sided 52-14 win over visiting Davie County in a Central Piedmont 4A game.
The Raiders’ offense posted 635 yards total offense, 500 in the first half, and rang up 29 first downs, with eight plays of more than 20 yards.
Why the Raiders won
Talk about a quick-strike offense. Reagan scored three of the first four times it had the ball, putting 21 points up in only eight minutes. The Raiders got speedy wide receiver Vincent Wilkins the ball on a number of occasions; most of the time, things worked out.
Why the War Eagles lost
For the second week in a row, Davie’s defense gave up more than 50 points, equally ineffective stopping Reagan’s running or passing attacks. Also for the second week in a row, Davie’s offense had trouble protecting quarterback Alex Summers, who was sacked five times for 22 yards in losses.
Stars
Davie
QB Alex Summers completed 13 of 24 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.
RB Tate Carney rushed 20 times for 133 yards, and he caught a touchdown pass.
Reagan
QB Kam Hill completed 22 of 30 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns
WR Vincent Wilkins caught nine passes for 240 yards, including two 80-yard touchdown catches.
RB Jonn Gullette rushed 21 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
WR Montrell Jones caught six passes for 122 yards and one touchdown.
The big plays
On Reagan’s first play from scrimmage, quarterback Kam Hill dropped back and calmly spotted wide receiver Vincent Wilkins, open behind the Davie secondary on a post pattern. The pass was on target, and Wilkins finished off the 80-yard touchdown play.
Later in the first quarter, Hill dumped a short pass to Wilkins, who got a block and accelerated, racing ahead of the Davie defense for another 80-yard touchdown.
Reagan also recovered a pooched kickoff late in the second quarter to set up a touchdown.
Things we learned
1. Reagan put up 460 yards total offense in the first half, despite being whistled 13 times for 115 yards in penalties. Its offensive line opens gaping holes on most running plays.
2. Davie’s Alex Summers picks defenses apart when he’s protected in the pocket. When he’s on the run, he’s far less effective, and both East Forsyth and Reagan have figured out how to chase him out of the pocket in consecutive games.
What they said
“We were so disappointed about last week, but I was really proud of how we bounced back this week. We played our kind of game.
“When we get VIctor Willkins in space, he can do some good things.
“We’ve got to clean up our penalties, but some of them were effort penalties. At least you’re trying to do something right.” — Josh McGee, Reagan’s head coach
“It’s not anything our defense is doing wrong; we’re just playing some really, really good competition. East and Reagan are just great football teams.” — Tim Devericks, Davie head coach.
Records
Davie 4-2 (1-2 CPC4A)
Reagan: 3-3 (2-1 CPC4A)
Up next
Davie: At Mount Tabor, Friday, Oct. 8
Reagan: At West Forsyth, Friday, Oct. 8
Scoring Summary
Davie ;7 ;0 ;0 7; ;— ;14
Reagan ;21 ;21 ;7 ;3 ;— ;52
R — VIncent WIlkins 80 pass from Kam Hill (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 11:49 first
R — John Gullette 20 run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 7:14 first
D — Tate Carney 9 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 4:24 first
R — Vincent Wilkins 80 pass from Kam Hill (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 4:12 first
R — Montrell Jones 15 pass from Kam Hill (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 11:54 second
R — John Gullette 10 run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 7:09 second
R — Tsion Saunders 2 run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 6:11 second
R — Vincent Wilkins 4 run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 6:56 third
R — Rocco Gigliotti 27 FG, 9:38 fourth
D — Markel Summers, 4 run (Palmer Williams kick), 1:52 fourth