Reagan demolishes Davie County

PFAFFTOWN — Which Reagan football team showed up last night, the one that beat East Forsyth two weeks ago, or the one that was punched out by Glenn in a one-sided loss last week?

Well, it was the good Raiders, whose offense hit on all cylinders in a surprisingly one-sided 52-14 win over visiting Davie County in a Central Piedmont 4A game.

The Raiders’ offense posted 635 yards total offense, 500 in the first half, and rang up 29 first downs, with eight plays of more than 20 yards.

Why the Raiders won

Talk about a quick-strike offense. Reagan scored three of the first four times it had the ball, putting 21 points up in only eight minutes. The Raiders got speedy wide receiver Vincent Wilkins the ball on a number of occasions; most of the time, things worked out.

Why the War Eagles lost

For the second week in a row, Davie’s defense gave up more than 50 points, equally ineffective stopping Reagan’s running or passing attacks. Also for the second week in a row, Davie’s offense had trouble protecting quarterback Alex Summers, who was sacked five times for 22 yards in losses.

Stars

Davie