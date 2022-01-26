Reagan girls too much for West Forsyth

CLEMMONS — Reagan played shutdown defense from start to finish and rolled past outmanned West Forsyth 43-24 in a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference girls basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Raiders scored three quick baskets in the opening 50 seconds and dominated the cold-shooting Titans the rest of the night.
It was the second win of the season for the Raiders against the Titans. The teams will meet again next Tuesday night at Reagan.
Why the Raiders won
Reagan got the ball inside the West defense for one easy shot after another, although it wasn't one of the Raiders' better shooting nights.
The Raiders dominated the boards, often getting second and third attempts at the basket.
Reagan was able to use its superior depth to wear down the Titans.
Why the Titans lost
West had all kinds of problems shooting the basketball, scoring only three field goals in the first half and none in the third quarter.
The Titans were missing two keys starters, Abby Hunter and Caroline Johnson, who are out with injuries.
West scored 4 points in the first quarter and 3 in each of the next two quarters.
Stars
Amaya Glenn and Emma Pendleton led the Titans with 11 points each.
Genysis Howard was the leading scorer for West with 6 points.
Notables
- West didn't reach double figures until Emma Staples hit 1-of-2 free throws with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter, cutting the Reagan lead to 30-10.
- Reagan had a miserable night at the foul line, hitting only 3-of-11 free throws in the first half.
- Coach Eric Rader of the Raiders went to his bench frequently. Early in the second quarter with the game already firmly in hand, he substituted all five of his starters.
- West surged back in the fourth quarter. The Titans outscored the Raiders 14-11 in the final period, more points than they had scored the entire first three quarters.
- This was a makeup game, which had been postponed from Jan. 4, when West Forsyth couldn't play because of COVID-19 problems on the team.
What they are saying
"I am really proud of our defensive effort," said Rader. "You have those nights where the ball doesn't fall for you as easily. Tonight was one of those nights. But our defense stayed consistent. We held them to 7 points in the first half and for the most part of the second half we held them to 8, so it was a good night all around for us, even with the offensive situations that were disturbing."
"I thought we really played hard as a team," said Reagan's Amaya Glenn. "Our defensive movement was really good. We really locked down on our defense and that helped create some offensive opportunities."
"It was a good win," said Reagan's Emma Pendleton. "West Forsyth is a rival of ours so it was really good to beat them for the second time."
Reagan;13; 7; 12; 11; —;43
West Forsyth;4; 3; 3; 14; —;24
Reagan (14-3, 7-2): Amaya Glenn 11, Emma Pendleton 11, Warren 2, Futrell 4, Craver 6, Baber 6, Gaylon 3
West (5-9, 4-3): McClain 4, Shillito 2, Staples 5, Richards 3, Howard 6, Vernon 3
Up next
Reagan: Davie County, 6 p.m., Friday
West: at Glenn, 6 p.m., Friday