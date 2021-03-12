Reagan surges past Glenn in second half

Notable

Turnovers led to first-half points for both teams. On Reagan’s first play from scrimmage, a bad handoff exchange between quarterback Kam Hill and tailback Bryson Canty wound up in the waiting arms of linebacker Albert Redd of Glenn at the Raiders’ 26. On the next play, Devonte Lyerly went all the way for the touchdown. On the first play of the second quarter, Canty’s punt from the Reagan 40 hit return man Markell Lloyd in the helmet and bounced high in the air to Vincent Wilkins of the Raiders at the 6. Glenn’s defense held, and four plays later, Rocco Gigliotti kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 7-3.