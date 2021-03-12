Reagan surges past Glenn in second half

KERNERSVILLE — Reagan took a giant step on the road in its Central Piedmont 4A opener last night, defeating Glenn 31-19 in the conference opener for both teams.
The Raiders scored three second-half touchdowns and put the game away in the final two minutes with a 7-play, 61-yard scoring drive.
Why the Raiders won
Whenever they needed big yards or a big play, Reagan got the ball to Bryson Canty, a 6-foot-3, 192-pound senior. Canty scored four touchdowns, two of them in the fourth quarter. One came on a 7-yard pass from Kam Hill with 8:47 left in the third quarter that put the Raiders up 24-13 and the other was a 21-yard run that made it 31-19 with 2:06 to play .
Why the Bobcats lost
Glenn’s offense, outside of two long touchdown drives, didn’t produce the way it did in its two earlier games, and the Bobcats’ defense, normally sure tackling, gave up a lot of yards after broken tackles.
Stars
Reagan
Canty, a 6-foot-3, 192-yard senior, lined up in a variety of positions for the Raiders, and he was effective almost everywhere. Canty finished with 24 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns and five receptions for 72 yards.
Jon Gullette, a junior running back, didn’t carry the ball until midway through the second quarter, but his four carries for 44 yards, including a 19-yard scamper, led to Reagan’s first touchdown. He finished with 96 yards on 13 carries and, on defense, intercepted a pass.
Kam Hill completed nine of 15 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Glenn
Devonte Lyerly carried 14 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Camden Coleman completed 13 of 31 passes 191 yards.
Key plays
Hill completed back-to-back passes to Canty of 17 and 19 yards on the last two plays of the third quarter to set up the Raiders’ third touchdown, which made it 24-13.
Glenn led 13-10 and was set up at its own 46 after a Reagan punt late in the third quarter, when quarterback Camden Coleman threw a slant pattern and linebacker Gavin Brandon jumped the route, intercepted the ball at the Reagan 45 and returned it to the Glenn 34. The Raiders scored the go-ahead touchdown four plays later.
On second-and-7 from the Glenn 23 midway through the second quarter, quarterback Kam Hill of Reagan connected with Bryson Canty for a 22-yard gain to set up Canty’s 1-yard touchdown run that made it 10-7 Reagan.
Notable
Turnovers led to first-half points for both teams. On Reagan’s first play from scrimmage, a bad handoff exchange between quarterback Kam Hill and tailback Bryson Canty wound up in the waiting arms of linebacker Albert Redd of Glenn at the Raiders’ 26. On the next play, Devonte Lyerly went all the way for the touchdown. On the first play of the second quarter, Canty’s punt from the Reagan 40 hit return man Markell Lloyd in the helmet and bounced high in the air to Vincent Wilkins of the Raiders at the 6. Glenn’s defense held, and four plays later, Rocco Gigliotti kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
Records
Reagan: (2-1, 1-0)
Glenn: (2-1, 0-1)
Up next
Reagan: at Davie, March 19
Glenn: Davie at home, March 26
Summary
Reagan;0;10;7;14;—;31
Glenn;7;0;6;6;—;19
Glenn — Devonte Lyerly 26 run (Elizabeth Dykes kick), 11:36 first quarter
Reagan — Rocco Gigliotti 23 FG, 9:56 second quarter
Reagan — Bryson Canty 1 run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 4:46, second quarter
Glenn — Camden Coleman 1 run (kick failed), 4:50, third quarter
Reagan — Bryson Canty 4 run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 2:04 third quarter
Reagan — Bryson Canty 7 pass from Kam Hill (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 8:47 fourth quarter
Glenn — Devonte Lyerly, 11 yard run (run failed), 5:50 fourth quarter
Reagan — Bryson Canty 21 yard run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 2:06 fourth quarter