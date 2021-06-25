Reagan's Carter Boyd throws no-hitter; Raiders one win away from baseball state championship

BURLINGTON — Carter Boyd wanted to put Reagan’s baseball team in a good position in the first game of the Class 4-A state championship series.
He did much more than that against Fuquay-Varina.
Boyd threw a no-hitter on Friday at Burlington Athletic Stadium in a 7-0 victory.
“That’s big for us, not just for me, but everybody on the team,” Boyd said.
The Raiders (17-2) will go for their first state title in Game 2 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. If a decisive third game is necessary, it’s set for 5 p.m. following the second game of the Class 2-A series between Randleman and R-S Central.
Fuquay-Varina (14-4) will be looking for its first hit of the series when it bats in the top of the first inning.
Reagan coach Gary Nail wouldn’t reveal his pitching strategy going forward, but whoever heads to the mound will have a tough act to follow.
“We’ve got a plan,” Nail said.
Wake Forest signee Josh Hartle figures to be in the mix at some point.
With Boyd setting the tone, the Raiders didn’t have to delve into their pitching depth.
“It was the best he has thrown all year, and it was a good time to do it,” Nail said.
Reagan got a pair of one-run decisions earlier in the playoffs. This one had less stress, particularly after a five-run second inning created a 6-0 edge.
Boyd, a junior right-hander with plans to pitch for Arkansas, might be in Hartle’s shadow at times. That’s a motivator.
“They always think he’s the main pitcher on the team,” Boyd said. “I would say both of us.”
Boyd used 102 pitches in what he called his best full game. It’s his first no-hitter, this coming with a season-high 11 strikeouts. He walked four (one intentional) and hit a batter.
“I pushed through it,” he said.
There were just a few uneasy moments for Boyd, who walked two batters before a one-out double-steal in the sixth. He responded with a strikeout before catcher Noah Quarless popped out from behind the plate to make a play on a soft dribbler for the final out.
“That gets my heart racing,” Quarless said of the play.
In the seventh, Fuquay-Varina pinch hitter Evan Giordano led off by sending a screamer down the first-base line. Hartle made a sliding stab and won the foot race to the bag.
“I’m so glad he plays first,” Boyd said.
The gem was the second no-hitter for the Reagan staff this year. Hartle had a perfect game.
It marked the first no-hitter in an NCHSAA championship series since South Stanly’s Russ Weiker’s effort against Voyager Academy in Game 1 of a 2012 Class 1-A series.
The Raiders cashed in on Hartle’s run-scoring single in the first inning. Zack Middleton’s RBI double off diving left fielder Adam Joseph’s glove, Colby Welborn’s RBI infield single and Austin Hawke’s two-run single were key hits in the second. Welborn added a two-out, run-scoring single in the third. Nick Lundquist doubled twice.
“We’ll probably see better pitching (the rest of the series) so we have to be ready,” Quarless said. “Do the same thing we did today. I think we do better against better pitchers.”
As Boyd made his way to the team bus, a Fuquay-Varina player gave him a shoutout: “Way to pitch.”
“Appreciate it,” Boyd answered.
And so did the Raiders.
Reagan 7, Fuquay-Varina 0
Reagan;151;000;0;—;7;10;1
F-V;000;000;0;—;0;0;0