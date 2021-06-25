Reagan's Carter Boyd throws no-hitter; Raiders one win away from baseball state championship

BURLINGTON — Carter Boyd wanted to put Reagan’s baseball team in a good position in the first game of the Class 4-A state championship series.

He did much more than that against Fuquay-Varina.

Boyd threw a no-hitter on Friday at Burlington Athletic Stadium in a 7-0 victory.

“That’s big for us, not just for me, but everybody on the team,” Boyd said.

The Raiders (17-2) will go for their first state title in Game 2 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. If a decisive third game is necessary, it’s set for 5 p.m. following the second game of the Class 2-A series between Randleman and R-S Central.

Fuquay-Varina (14-4) will be looking for its first hit of the series when it bats in the top of the first inning.

Reagan coach Gary Nail wouldn’t reveal his pitching strategy going forward, but whoever heads to the mound will have a tough act to follow.

“We’ve got a plan,” Nail said.

Wake Forest signee Josh Hartle figures to be in the mix at some point.

With Boyd setting the tone, the Raiders didn’t have to delve into their pitching depth.