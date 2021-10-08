Reagan's defense overwhelms West Forsyth

For the most part, West held Reagan’s offense in check, but running back Jon Gullette broke a 38-yard sweep for a touchdown in the first half that tied the game at 6-6.

West Forsyth’s first touchdown was set up by a Morris punt that bounced around and ticked off the leg of a Reagan player and was recovered by a Titan at the 26. Two plays later, Chris Van Kleeck hit Morris with a touchdown pass.

Another strange play on a West punt left the crowd scratching its head. A Van Kleeck punt from the West 49 took a funny bounce off kick return man Vincent Wilkins at the 12. He pursued it back close to the goal line, at which point an official blew an inadvertent whistle. After a conference at midfield, the officials ruled that West had to punt again. A shorter punt on the resulting play got Reagan started at the 13, and they drove for a field goal.

Alejandro Mouillion of West Forsyth booted a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. It was his second-longest field goal of the season.

Things we learned

1. Reagan put seven, eight, even nine defenders close to the line of scrimmage to shut down the Titans’ running attack, and it worked, because West’s passing game isn’t a strong suit.