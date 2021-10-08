Reagan's defense overwhelms West Forsyth

CLEMMONS — Reagan put its faith in a tough defense, and it paid off last night as the visiting Raiders defeated West Forsyth 15-9 in a Central Piedmont 4-A game.
The Raiders led 15-6, gave up a field goal early in the fourth quarter and then shut down West’s last threat with an interception in the end zone with 1:05 to play.
Why the Raiders won: Reagan’s defense held the Titans’ running game to 119 yards on 21 carries, basically tying running back Jevante Long in knots. The Raiders scored just enough to hold on for their fourth win overall, the third in conference play.
Why the Titans lost: Offensively, West couldn’t do enough through the air to take pressure off its running game. Time and again, the Titans faced third-and-long situations on offense, and they didn’t convert.
Stars
Reagan: QB Kam Hill 13-of-23 passing for 115 yards.
RB Jon Gullette 21 rushes for 164 yards, 2 touchdowns.
DB Landon Callahan touchdown-saving interception with 1:05 to play.
West Forsyth: RB Mack David 10 carries for 66 yards, including 59 in the second half.
The big plays
Reagan’s Landon Callahan, a 6-foot, 150-pound sophomore, made the defensive play of the game when he got position on West’s 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior wide receiver Brayen Morris 2 yards deep in the end zone and intercepted a fourth-down pass to protect Reagan’s 6-point lead.
For the most part, West held Reagan’s offense in check, but running back Jon Gullette broke a 38-yard sweep for a touchdown in the first half that tied the game at 6-6.
West Forsyth’s first touchdown was set up by a Morris punt that bounced around and ticked off the leg of a Reagan player and was recovered by a Titan at the 26. Two plays later, Chris Van Kleeck hit Morris with a touchdown pass.
Another strange play on a West punt left the crowd scratching its head. A Van Kleeck punt from the West 49 took a funny bounce off kick return man Vincent Wilkins at the 12. He pursued it back close to the goal line, at which point an official blew an inadvertent whistle. After a conference at midfield, the officials ruled that West had to punt again. A shorter punt on the resulting play got Reagan started at the 13, and they drove for a field goal.
Alejandro Mouillion of West Forsyth booted a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. It was his second-longest field goal of the season.
Things we learned
1. Reagan put seven, eight, even nine defenders close to the line of scrimmage to shut down the Titans’ running attack, and it worked, because West’s passing game isn’t a strong suit.
2. West’s Mac David is a keeper by any measure. He led the Titans on defense and rushed for 66 yards, 59 in the second half.
What they said
“We knew coming in what they do. They run the football, their defense always makes plays, and they don’t make mistakes. We just did enough offensively; we were gritty, tough. On defense, we were lights out. I’m really proud of those guys. We knew they’d run the football, and to get them in fourth-and-nine at the end, that helped.” — Josh McGee, Reagan’s head coach
“We got beat. We tried to throw it, to do some things, but we didn’t make it happen. We’ve got to stay ahead of the chains, and we didn’t do that. We’ve played good defense all year. They gave us a chance to win, did some good things.” — Adrian Snow, West Forsyth coach
Records
Reagan: 4-3 (3-1 CPC4A)
West Forsyth: 3-3 (1-2 CPC4A)
Up next
Reagan: At Parkland, Friday, Oct. 15
West Forsyth: At Davie, Friday, Oct. 15