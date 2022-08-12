Reagan's Emma and Sam Pendleton are enjoying the ride

PFAFFTOWN — A 15-minute drive to the grocery store is an audio trip down memory lane for Emma and Sam Pendleton.

If Emma has control of the music, it’s a journey back in time in her old, beat-up BMW. She could be a VJ from the early days of MTV.

“I’m definitely an ‘80s nerd,” she says. “Billy Idol. Michael Jackson. Joan Jett. They’re all great.”

If Sam is playing MC in his Toyota Sequoia, the time machine could go back a few years or it could go back decades. They could be listening to country music from a Travis – Randy or Tritt – but it could just as easily be Metallica or Pantera. Or even some classic ‘70s R&B.

“If I had to name a favorite artist,” Sam says, “it would be Bill Withers or Al Green.”

EMMA AND SAM PENDLETON Parents: April and Jason Pendleton. Brother: Eli, 5. Hometown: Pfafftown. Birthday: April 11, 2005 (Sam is older by 1 minute). Heights: Emma, 6-feet-2; Sam, 6-5. Colleges: Emma will play basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne; Sam will play football at Notre Dame. Social media: @Pendleton_emma5 on Twitter, emmapendleton2023 on Instagram; @SamPendleton7 on Twitter, samuelpendleton72 on Instagram.

Just two middle-aged siblings reminiscing about the music they grew up listening to, right? Not exactly.

Emma is a Reagan High School senior basketball standout, and her twin brother, Sam, is an all-state football player for the Raiders.

What started out with the Pendletons riding on their family farm in a side-by-side Kubota has turned into something more.

“We would just go riding together and that was one of the most fun things because it was … Oh, freedom, we get to drive!” Emma says. “Now, we go to the grocery store – Mom sends us – and we listen to music and have a good time in the car. That’s one of my favorite things as we’ve gotten older.”

With football season about to start and Sam heading to Notre Dame in January as an early enrollee, their rides together will be less frequent, but the memory of those trips and all of the time they spend together will always be special to these two family-centered old souls.

'Peas and carrots forever'

April and Jason Pendleton’s oldest children have been close, really close, since they entered this world one minute apart on April 11, 2005.

“They’ve been peas and carrots forever,” Jason says. “The joke when they were toddlers and infants was my wife and I were pretty sure they had their own language of coos and aahhs.”

The twins shared a room until they were about 3 years old, and when the youngsters moved into separate rooms April and Jason would slap hands and make the tag when they crossed in the hall to say their goodnights.

“Growing up,” Sam says, “I would sometimes antagonize and may or may not have done some things that weren’t nice. I would tie her door shut or stuff like that, but she would always get back at me in the end.”

Emma says “it’s great having someone your own age. I can’t think of a time when we were younger when we weren’t going in the woods and playing.”

At the end of the day, it was the time the Pendletons spent together that formed the strongest bonds, April says.

“One of the things we did early because of the way I was raised – six of us (including a pair of twin sisters) and my parents – we spent a lot of time together and I still remember that camaraderie as siblings early and the memories we made,” she says. “One of the things we’ve always done … is we sit around the table. The TV may not come on at all at our house or it may be the last thing that we do for 30 minutes.”

“I would never trade that for anything,” Sam says.

But Emma and Sam are brother and sister, and sometimes they can have little bit too much togetherness.

“The only time I ever need a break is if I’ve been gone for a (summer basketball) tournament and we get back and he’s been in my business,” Emma says. “He’ll come lie on my bed and mess with my stuff. My alarm clock. The books on my bedside table. Because he hasn’t seen me, it’s like, let me go hang out with Emma. Then, when I haven’t seen him for days I need a break again.”

“It goes both ways,” Sam says. “She’s not a ‘fretter’ like I am. She doesn’t come mess with my stuff, but sometimes she can get on my nerves a little bit. … She needs more breaks from me because I make her that way. I don’t need that many from her because she’s usually really cool and chill.”

April home-schooled Emma and Sam for a time until Sam begged to go to back to public school when he was ready to play football at the high school level in the ninth grade. Emma followed him to Reagan a year later.

At first, many of their fellow students didn’t even realize they were siblings, let alone twins, their mom says. One reason for that is because their personalities are so different.

“She seems closed off to people sometimes because she’s super focused on what she wants to do in life, which is great,” Sam says of Emma. “I wish I had more of that because I tend to be a little bit more social. ... In the classroom, she’s way smarter than I am or that I could ever dream to be.”

Both are outstanding students, but Sam “is a social butterfly and doesn’t mind talking to all kinds of people," Emma says. "That’s just his personality. He’s like my mom in that way. I feel like people just see his outgoing personality and they don’t realize that the things he’s accomplished are only because of hard work and dedication and choosing to separate himself maybe in times when it would be easier to go with the crowd.”

For the Pendletons, it’s more important to go with the family. That’s how April and Jason were raised in Patrick County, Va., and that’s how they’ve raised Emma, Sam and their 5-year-old brother, Eli.

“We’ve grown up like this and our mom and dad have always reminded us of the things that are important,” Sam says. “It’s important to be grateful for what you have, to cherish what you have. I wouldn’t give away any of the opportunities and memories I’ve had with my sister. … It’s always great to have someone your age to relate to and be vulnerable with. You don’t always want to talk to your parents or talk to an adult. Having someone your age who’s kin to you is great.”

“As we’ve gotten older our personalities have always been kind of different,” Emma says. “But they’ve always complemented each other. There’s never been a time where we’ve not been on a speaking basis. Sure, we’ve had issues, but every sibling does. We’ve never fought like cats and dogs. … The times that we are together …” Sam completes the sentence for her with, “we cherish those moments more.”

On the court and on the field

Some of the moments the Pendletons have cherished have been in athletics.

Emma was a second-team All-Area selection last season after averaging 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for a Reagan team that went 21-5, shared the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs with her mom as an assistant coach. A 6-foot-2 center, Emma announced July 29 that she will play college basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne.

“She’s a solid player who’s going to improve every day,” says Eric Rader, Reagan’s head coach. “She’s going to bring the attitude into the locker room that every coach wants to have. It’s all about the team, all about group success, all about growth.”

But Rader says Emma the person is even better than Emma the player. She works at Reagan’s camp for youngsters and is a leader of the Raiders’ Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“The size of her heart is phenomenal,” Rader says. “She strives to be her best in everything, but not only that, she wants everyone around her to be their best and she’s willing to do whatever is necessary not just for herself but for all her teammates. For all the people in her world she celebrates success by everyone.”

Sam has always celebrated his sister’s achievements because he knows what it took to accomplish them.

“In the post especially when she gets the ball it’s like she’s done it a million times, because she has," he says. "She has a work ethic like no one else I know. I’d wake up and hear the basketball outside before I could even get going. She’s shooting the ball, shooting free throws, working on her post moves, rebounding, running. Whenever I watch her play basketball I see hard work coming to fruition.”

Sam has been a starter for Reagan’s football team since his freshman year, when he was a 6-2, 225-pound offensive lineman. He plays tackle for the Raiders, but some recruiting services project him as a guard or center at the college level. In the spring, he chose Notre Dame from among more than 25 Division I scholarship offers.

One of the Fighting Irish’s current players, sixth-year senior offensive lineman Josh Lugg, was so impressed with Sam on his official visit to campus that he told the rising high school senior that he wished he had another year of eligibility so that they could play together. How many 17-year-olds can make that kind of connection with someone six years their senior?

Grimsley football standout Jamaal Jarrett, who is headed to Georgia as a defensive tackle, has gotten to know Sam and even follows Emma's basketball career. He will go up against Sam on Aug. 26 in Greensboro.

In nominating Sam for JournalNow.com All-Area honors last fall, Reagan coach Josh McGee called him the most productive offensive lineman in school history through three seasons.

“He’s definitely a technician, but when he gets his hands on you it’s over,” McGee says of a player who is now 6-5, 305. “He could be a really good tackle, but he could also come in and be a physical guard, and I think he could be a really special center.”

But McGee believes Notre Dame is also “getting a first-class individual in everything that he does. From the day he walked onto our campus he’s been a hard worker. He enjoys people. He enjoys his teammates. He’s a great friend.”

Emma knows her brother is more social than she is, but that side of his personality doesn’t necessarily extend to the football field.

“He just flips a switch when he gets out there," she says. "It’s the culmination of getting out in the heat of the day and doing all the stuff, doing all the running and all of the repetitions to build muscle memory. When he gets on the field it’s perfection.”

Sam will start his final season of high school football Friday when the Raiders play host to North Davidson. Emma will play her final season of high school basketball starting in November and will finish the year at Reagan before walking with Sam when he returns for graduation.

'It's going to be hard'

Emma and Sam are both exceptional athletes, but they’re so much more to everyone in their lives, especially their little brother, Eli. The Pendeltons grew their family through adoption when Eli was 6 months old.

“Especially since he’s 12 years younger than us, it was different at first,” Sam says. “But we’ve always had younger people in our lives – cousins and family. I joke all the time that there’s never a dull moment, but there’s not. … Him being so young and us having the big age gap that we do made me go back to that age and want to do stuff with him that I might not have wanted to do if I didn’t have a little brother, like sitting on the floor and playing with him. Emma reads to him at night. It’s something that’s brought all of our family closer together. I couldn’t ask for a better little brother.”

Eli accompanied Emma to school recently so she could have some photos taken, and Sam brought his brother to the football locker room to keep him occupied.

“I swear, when I walk into the locker room and he’s with me, no one talks to me,” Sam says. “Everyone talks to Eli, and he knows it. He knows he’s the boss. All my friends come to my house and Spencer Webb, he’s a big guy, so is Semaj Turner. That doesn’t mean anything to Eli. He’s not scared because he knows those guys have his back. He walks into the locker room like he owns the place.”

Emma adds, “He has his own little personality, and he thinks he’s also 17 because he’s grown up with us. He thinks he’s 6-foot tall and bulletproof because of his siblings. I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”

The love the Pendleton children have for each other is a blessing, but it also will be a challenge when Sam goes off to college in January and leaves Emma and Eli behind.

“When we started this process a year ago with Sam,” their mom says, “I started stepping into prep mode with the traveling and realizing that, wow, we’re going to some far-off places. Sam’s a kid who, if he has something serious to talk about with me and it’s not the normal stuff we all talk about, he’ll wait around until the other two go to bed and we’ll sit down and he hammers it out, whatever is on his heart.”

Even if Sam wasn’t going to be playing college football and Emma wasn’t going to be playing basketball, there was a good chance that they would go to different schools.

“It’s going to be hard, definitely,” Sam says. “A big part of my high school career has been playing football, but also going to her basketball games. I know all the girls on the team and I just enjoy those games, and it’s an atmosphere I’m going to miss. I’m going to find ways to watch games, whether it’s FaceTime, NFHS or just asking Mom for updates.”

Emma says that having a twin “is like having a built-in best friend. We’re really close, so it’s definitely going to be hard when he leaves early. It was just he and I for a long time until Eli came along. We were always together and super-close.”

It will be even more difficult for Eli when first Sam leaves home, then Emma drives the 70 miles down to Hickory next summer to enroll at Lenoir-Rhyne.

“That kid is going to have an empty space and not understand,” April says. “I can’t anticipate what that’s going to look like.”

She’s already found a train that could get she and Eli from Roanoke, Va., to South Bend, Ind., overnight, and she’s thinking about getting Eli a GizmoWatch for Christmas so that he can call Sam at Notre Dame. But April has already told Sam that if he gets a call from his little brother during class, “Don’t answer it, because he’s going to talk your ear off.”

“I suspect there will be texts,” April says, “and I finally went over to the dark side and got an iPhone so that I can see his face. Voices say one thing, but faces say a lot more.”

“I try to live day-to-day and not think about it,” Jason adds. “They’ve been in our hip pocket since they were born.”

Sam says the thing he will miss most is not being able to talk with his siblings face to face. “It’s something about being around your family that makes you feel good, that makes you feel at home,” he says.

'We're just really proud'

Home is where Emma and Sam Pendleton grew into the people who’ve made their parents so proud. Their home in Pfafftown and the work they do there every day, as farmers and as a family, has brought them to a crossroads. But one for which they’re ready – as ready as anyone could be.

“I’m wound up in words that someone I go to church with shared with me not that long ago: ‘The Lord says that His grace is sufficient,’ ” April Pendleton says. “I’m not there yet. It’s in ‘due season’ and I’m not to that season yet. There will be tears and it will be tough, but I have raised them to know who they are and to stand firmly on the foundation that they’ve been raised on. They’ve grown in that now for more than 17 years of their lives. They’ve got to go, just like I did.”

But before they do there’s one more high school football season for Sam and one more basketball season for Emma.

“They both go the extra mile to check in on people and make sure they’re OK,” Jason says. “We’re just really proud of that, and I don’t mean that in a prideful or boastful way. We want them to be good people first and foremost.”

“It has been really fun getting a front-row seat to their life and who they are as humans,” April says.