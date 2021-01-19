Reagan's Gwen Parks, Atkins' Walter Sellers win NCHSAA cross country regional titles; state championship meets are this week

Reagan's Gwen Parks and Atkins' Walter Sellers won individual titles and West Forsyth, Reagan and Atkins won team championships Saturday at the NCHSAA cross country regional championships.
Parks won the Class 4-A girls title at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville in 19 minutes, 9.22 seconds on the 5K course, with West Forsyth third and also advancing. West Forsyth took home the boys championship behind sixth-place finisher Brandt Doty, with Reagan finishing third.
Sellers led Atkins to the Class 2-A boys title at Fisher Park in Dobson, finishing in 16:12.20.
Other area teams advancing to state championship meets were: Mount Tabor boys and Northern Guilford boys and girls, Class 3-A; Oak Grove boys and West Stokes girls, Class 2-A; and Bishop McGuinness boys, Class 1-A.
All courses 5K
CLASS 4-A MIDWEST
At Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. West Forsyth 69
2. Charlotte Myers Park 71
3. Reagan 76
Other area teams
4. Page 108
5. Reynolds 120
8. Grimsley 176
Top 10 individuals
1. Ethan Long (Pa), 16 minutes, 8.49 seconds; 2. Maddon Muhammad (MP), 16:08.75; 3. Jean-Lou Paré (Pa), 16:09.50; 4. Bryce Anderson (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge), 16:10.02; 5. Jacob Laney (Indian Trail Porter Ridge), 16:15.39; 6. Brandt Doty (WF), 16:50.46; 7. Dylan Canipe (MP), 16:51.82; 8. Spencer Baldwin (Rea), 16:56.26; 9. Jay Keeley (Rea), 16:56.50; 10. Wesley Haggstrom (WF), 16:57.12.
Other area individuals advancing
12. Jacob Barrow (Gr), 17:02.48; 13. Rand Parrish (Rey), 17:03.64.
GIRLS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Reagan 35
2. Charlotte Myers Park 42
3. West Forsyth 64
Other area teams
4. Reynolds 119
5. Northwest Guilford 139
7. Grimsley 176
Top 10 individuals
1. Gwen Parks (Rea), 19 minutes, 9.22 seconds; 2. Bronwyn Parks (Rea), 19:27.09; 3. Mary Bonner Dalton (MP), 19:39.02; 4. Kelly Smith (WF), 19:44.89; 5. Cora Cooke (MP), 19:45.41; 6. Allison Dell (Rea), 19:50.88; 7. Mary Cline (MP), 19:54.80; 8. Samantha Troup (Rea), 19:58.80; 9. Caroline Echols (Rey), 20:05.90; 10. Sarah Holshouser (MP), 20:08.04.
Other area individuals advancing
13. Haley Irwin (NW), 20:28.38; 21. Jessica Oberlies (Gr), 21:11.85.
CLASS 3-A MIDWEST
At Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Matthews Weddington 43
2. Mount Tabor 63
3. Waxhaw Cuthbertson 94
Other area teams
6. Southwest Guilford 163
9. Southeast Guilford 272
Top 10 individuals
1. Ryan Montodo (Williams), 15 minutes, 54.90 seconds; 2. Wesley Larson (Wedd), 16:08.70; 3. Caden Townshend (Wedd), 16:16.50; 4. Will Soule (MT), 16:36.50; 5. Daniel King (Southern Alamance), 16:36.60; 6. Gage Austin (Cuth), 16:38.90; 7. Chauncey Chen (Wedd), 16:44.60; 8. Connor Riley (MT), 16:50.40; 9. Aman Tsegay (SW), 16:56.90; 10. Ethan Snyder (Waxhaw Marvin Ridge), 16:59.40.
GIRLS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Waxhaw Cuthbertson 29
2. Matthews Weddington 34
3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 65
Other area teams
4. Mount Tabor 133
6. Southwest Guilford 157
8. Southeast Guilford 230
Top 25 area individuals
17. Hannah Riley (MT), 19 minutes, 54.20 seconds; 21. Amanda Pipkin (SW), 20:33.10; 22. Thalia Soule (MT), 20:42.40.
Other area individuals advancing
28. Sarah Hall (SW), 21:02.10; 29. Claire Monson (SW), 21:09.30/
CLASS 3-A MIDEAST
At WakeMed Soccer Complex, Cary
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Chapel Hill 17
2. Pittsboro Northwood 71
3. Northern Guilford 73
Other area teams
11. Rockingham County 282
Top 20 area individuals
4. Jack Dingman (NG), 16 minutes, 8.97 seconds; 2. 15. Ernesto Barrios-Zavala (NG), 16:53.83; 17. Logan Dingman (NG), 17:16.13; 20. Hazen Harvell (NG), 17:33.72.
GIRLS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Chapel Hill 33
2. East Chapel Hill 67
3. Northern Guilford 80
Top 25 area individuals
10. Kaitlyn Warner (Rockingham County), 20 minutes, 6.66 seconds; 11. Sarah Baum (NG), 20:07.75; 13. Emma Hardiman (NG), 20:16.20; 19. Natalie States (NG), 20:59.95; 22. Sarah Rackers (NG), 21:34.93; 23. Jiya Patel (NG), 21:36.97.
CLASS 2-A MIDWEST
At Fisher Park, Dobson
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Atkins 29
2. South Rowan 57
3. Oak Grove 74
Other area teams
4. Surry Central 142
6. East Davidson 164
7. Central Davidson 185
8. West Stokes 187
11. McMichael 265
Top 10 individuals
1. Walter Sellers (Atk), 16 minutes, 12.2 seconds; 2. Mason Rudel (Atk), 16:44.1; 3. Noah Juliah (SR), 17:05.6; 4. Eli Julian (SR), 17:15.3; 5. James Shue (West Stanly), 17:19.6; 6. Nate Warden (Forbush), 17:32.8; 7. Andrew Burrell (Atk), 17:41.8; 8. Will Todd (OG), 17:53.0; 9. Isaac Reyna (Ledford), 17:53.7; 10. Jackson Lackey (Atk), 18:03.0.
Other area individuals advancing
12. Cameron Knox (WS), 18:07.3.
GIRLS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. West Stanly 62
2. West Stokes 110
3. South Rowan 113
Other area teams
4. North Davidson 113
5. Central Davidson 118
6. Oak Grove 124
7. Forbush 139
9. Surry Central 166
Top 10 individuals
1. Natalie Almond (WStan), 20 minutes, 34.4 seconds; 2. Bianca Gonzalez (Forb), 20:48.7; 3. Grace Lane (Monroe Central Academy), 22:00.2; 4. Sydney Cockerham (WStok), 22:03.7; 5. Amelia York (North Surry), 22:07.1; 6. Savannah Hendzel (WStan), 22:11.0; 7. Sutton Webb (Salisbury), 22:32.2; 8. Emma Berrier (ND), 22:36.4; 9. Vivian Posadas (ND), 22:40.1; 10. Bethany Rymer (SR), 22:46.4.
CLASS 1-A MIDWEST
At Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Community School of Davidson 54
2. Bishop McGuinness 72
3. South Stanly 89
Other area teams
9. East Surry 227
10. Millennium Charter 238
Top 20 area individuals
4. C.J. Pacholke (BM), 18 minutes, 15.93 seconds; 10. Evan Sturgill (BM), 18:33.51; 11. Cooper Motsinger (ES), 18:34.61; 17. Scott Craven (BM), 19:01.99; 20. Mitchell DiMond (BM), 19:18.72.
GIRLS
Area teams (top three advance to states)
4. Bishop McGuinness 95
5. N.C. Leadership Academy 124
Area individuals advancing to states
12. Lydia Stevens (North Stokes), 22 minutes, 59.41 seconds.
CLASS 1-A MIDEAST
At WakeMed Soccer Complex, Cary
BOYS
Area team (top three advance to states)
4. Cornerstone Charter 128
Area individuals advancing to states
13. Benjamin Harrison (Cornerstone Charter), 19 minutes, 2.5 seconds; 26. Athens Barnes (Cornerstone Charter), 20:03.04.
GIRLS
Area individuals advancing to states
7. Sophia Maisano (Cornerstone Charter), 21 minutes, 46.33 seconds; 9. Brenna Patterson (Cornerstone Charter), 22:33.73.
