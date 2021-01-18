 Skip to main content
Reagan's Gwen Parks, Atkins' Walter Sellers win NCHSAA cross country regional titles
Reagan's Gwen Parks, Atkins' Walter Sellers win NCHSAA cross country regional titles

nchsaa logo 120120 web

Reagan's Gwen Parks and Atkins' Walter Sellers won individual titles and West Forsyth, Reagan and Atkins won team championships Saturday at the NCHSAA cross country regional championships.

Parks won the Class 4-A girls title at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville in 19 minutes, 9.22 seconds on the 5K course, with West Forsyth third and also advancing. West Forsyth took home the boys championship behind sixth-place finisher Brandt Doty, with Reagan finishing third.

Sellers led Atkins to the Class 2-A boys title at Fisher Park in Dobson, finishing in 16:12.20.

Other area teams advancing to state championship meets were: Mount Tabor boys and Northern Guilford boys and girls, Class 3-A; Oak Grove boys and West Stokes girls, Class 2-A; and Bishop McGuinness boys, Class 1-A.

All courses 5K

CLASS 4-A MIDWEST

At Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. West Forsyth               69

2. Charlotte Myers Park    71

3. Reagan                       76

Other area teams

4. Page                         108

5. Reynolds                   120

8. Grimsley                   176

Top 10 individuals

1. Ethan Long (Pa), 16 minutes, 8.49 seconds; 2. Maddon Muhammad (MP), 16:08.75; 3. Jean-Lou Paré (Pa), 16:09.50; 4. Bryce Anderson (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge), 16:10.02; 5. Jacob Laney (Indian Trail Porter Ridge), 16:15.39; 6. Brandt Doty (WF), 16:50.46; 7. Dylan Canipe (MP), 16:51.82; 8. Spencer Baldwin (Rea), 16:56.26; 9. Jay Keeley (Rea), 16:56.50; 10. Wesley Haggstrom (WF), 16:57.12. 

Other area individuals advancing

12. Jacob Barrow (Gr), 17:02.48; 13. Rand Parrish (Rey), 17:03.64.

GIRLS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Reagan                         35

2. Charlotte Myers Park      42

3. West Forsyth                 64

Other area teams

4. Reynolds                      119

5. Northwest Guilford        139

7. Grimsley                      176

Top 10 individuals

1. Gwen Parks (Rea), 19 minutes, 9.22 seconds; 2. Bronwyn Parks (Rea), 19:27.09; 3. Mary Bonner Dalton (MP), 19:39.02; 4. Kelly Smith (WF), 19:44.89; 5. Cora Cooke (MP), 19:45.41; 6. Allison Dell (Rea), 19:50.88; 7. Mary Cline (MP), 19:54.80; 8. Samantha Troup (Rea), 19:58.80; 9. Caroline Echols (Rey), 20:05.90; 10. Sarah Holshouser (MP), 20:08.04.

Other area individuals advancing

13. Haley Irwin (NW), 20:28.38; 21. Jessica Oberlies (Gr), 21:11.85.

CLASS 3-A MIDWEST

At Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Matthews Weddington           43

2. Mount Tabor                         63

3. Waxhaw Cuthbertson            94

Other area teams

6. Southwest Guilford              163

9. Southeast Guilford               272

Top 10 individuals

1. Ryan Montodo (Williams), 15 minutes, 54.90 seconds; 2. Wesley Larson (Wedd), 16:08.70; 3. Caden Townshend (Wedd), 16:16.50; 4. Will Soule (MT), 16:36.50; 5. Daniel King (Southern Alamance), 16:36.60; 6. Gage Austin (Cuth), 16:38.90; 7. Chauncey Chen (Wedd), 16:44.60; 8. Connor Riley (MT), 16:50.40; 9. Aman Tsegay (SW), 16:56.90; 10. Ethan Snyder (Waxhaw Marvin Ridge), 16:59.40.

GIRLS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Waxhaw Cuthbertson             29

2. Matthews Weddington            34

3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge            65

Other area teams

4. Mount Tabor                         133

6. Southwest Guilford                157

8. Southeast Guilford                 230

Top 25 area individuals

17. Hannah Riley (MT), 19 minutes, 54.20 seconds; 21. Amanda Pipkin (SW), 20:33.10; 22. Thalia Soule (MT), 20:42.40.

Other area individuals advancing

28. Sarah Hall (SW), 21:02.10; 29. Claire Monson (SW), 21:09.30/

CLASS 3-A MIDEAST

At WakeMed Soccer Complex, Cary

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Chapel Hill                   17

2. Pittsboro Northwood     71

3. Northern Guilford         73

Other area teams

11. Rockingham County   282

Top 20 area individuals

4. Jack Dingman (NG), 16 minutes, 8.97 seconds; 2. 15. Ernesto Barrios-Zavala (NG), 16:53.83; 17. Logan Dingman (NG), 17:16.13; 20. Hazen Harvell (NG), 17:33.72.

GIRLS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Chapel Hill                   33

2. East Chapel Hill            67

3. Northern Guilford         80

Top 25 area individuals

10. Kaitlyn Warner (Rockingham County), 20 minutes, 6.66 seconds; 11. Sarah Baum (NG), 20:07.75; 13. Emma Hardiman (NG), 20:16.20; 19. Natalie States (NG), 20:59.95; 22. Sarah Rackers (NG), 21:34.93; 23. Jiya Patel (NG), 21:36.97.

CLASS 2-A MIDWEST

At Fisher Park, Dobson

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Atkins                          29

2. South Rowan                57

3. Oak Grove                    74

Other area teams

4. Surry Central              142

6. East Davidson             164

7. Central Davidson         185

8. West Stokes                187

11. McMichael                 265

Top 10 individuals

1. Walter Sellers (Atk), 16 minutes, 12.2 seconds; 2. Mason Rudel (Atk), 16:44.1; 3. Noah Juliah (SR), 17:05.6; 4. Eli Julian (SR), 17:15.3; 5. James Shue (West Stanly), 17:19.6; 6. Nate Warden (Forbush), 17:32.8; 7. Andrew Burrell (Atk), 17:41.8; 8. Will Todd (OG), 17:53.0; 9. Isaac Reyna (Ledford), 17:53.7; 10. Jackson Lackey (Atk), 18:03.0.

Other area individuals advancing

12. Cameron Knox (WS), 18:07.3.

GIRLS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. West Stanly                  62

2. West Stokes                110

3. South Rowan               113

Other area teams

4. North Davidson            113

5. Central Davidson         118

6. Oak Grove                  124

7. Forbush                      139

9. Surry Central              166

Top 10 individuals

1. Natalie Almond (WStan), 20 minutes, 34.4 seconds; 2. Bianca Gonzalez (Forb), 20:48.7; 3. Grace Lane (Monroe Central Academy), 22:00.2; 4. Sydney Cockerham (WStok), 22:03.7; 5. Amelia York (North Surry), 22:07.1; 6. Savannah Hendzel (WStan), 22:11.0; 7. Sutton Webb (Salisbury), 22:32.2; 8. Emma Berrier (ND), 22:36.4; 9. Vivian Posadas (ND), 22:40.1; 10. Bethany Rymer (SR), 22:46.4.

CLASS 1-A MIDWEST

At Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Community School of Davidson    54

2. Bishop McGuinness                     72

3. South Stanly                              89

Other area teams

9. East Surry                                 227

10. Millennium Charter                   238

Top 20 area individuals

4. C.J. Pacholke (BM), 18 minutes, 15.93 seconds; 10. Evan Sturgill (BM), 18:33.51; 11. Cooper Motsinger (ES), 18:34.61; 17. Scott Craven (BM), 19:01.99; 20. Mitchell DiMond (BM), 19:18.72.

GIRLS

Area teams (top three advance to states)

4. Bishop McGuinness                     95

5. N.C. Leadership Academy            124

Area individuals advancing to states

12. Lydia Stevens (North Stokes), 22 minutes, 59.41 seconds.

CLASS 1-A MIDEAST

At WakeMed Soccer Complex, Cary

BOYS

Area team (top three advance to states)

4. Cornerstone Charter                    128

Area individuals advancing to states

13. Benjamin Harrison (Cornerstone Charter), 19 minutes, 2.5 seconds; 26. Athens Barnes (Cornerstone Charter), 20:03.04.

GIRLS

Area individuals advancing to states

7. Sophia Maisano (Cornerstone Charter), 21 minutes, 46.33 seconds; 9. Brenna Patterson (Cornerstone Charter), 22:33.73.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

