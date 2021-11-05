Reagan's late rally falls short against Porter Ridge

PFAFFTOWN — Reagan’s potential game-winning drive came up just short and the Raiders dropped a 27-21 decision to Indian Trail Porter Ridge in the first round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs on Friday night.
Facing a third-and-goal situation at the 7-yard line, Reagan quarterback Kam Hill was sacked for a 23-yard loss, effectively clinching the win for the Pirates.
Why the Pirates won
Porter Ridge has a dominating running game and was able to keep the ball away from Reagan’s explosive offense much of the second half. The Pirates didn’t punt until the 5:35 mark of the third quarter.
Why the Raiders lost
Reagan wasn’t able to move the ball effectively in the second and third quarters when they were held scoreless. The Raiders allowed the Pirates to convert several key third-down situations.
Stars
Reagan: Jon Gullette rushed 29 times for 184 yards and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass. Hill completed 12 of 20 passes for 163 yards and 1 touchdown.
The big plays
Reagan converted on a 4th-and-10 situation on its first possession when Hill completed a 22-yard pass to Makhi Purvis. Two plays later the Raiders scored their first touchdown.
Aaron Hough got behind the Reagan defense and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Myles Carroll late in the second quarter to give the Pirates the lead for good.
The Reagan defense came up big midway through the fourth quarter when Porter Ridge gambled on 4th-and-8. Reagan took over on downs at its own 41 and drove deep into Pirate territory, only to come up short at the end.
Three things we learned
Porter Ridge is a disciplined team. The Pirates were whistled for only three penalties, two of them for illegal procedure.
Reagan can move the ball both on the ground and through the air, with tailback Jon Gullette and quarterback Kam Hill leading the way.
The Raiders could be in a rebuilding mode next season. Gullette, Hill and star receiver B.J. Wilkins are all seniors.
Records
Porter Ridge 7-2, Reagan 7-4
Up next
Porter Ridge gets the winner of the Grimsley-Concord Cox Mill game in the second round of the playoffs next Friday night.
Sc
oring summary
Porter Ridge 7 14 6 0 — 27
Reagan 14 0 0 7 — 21
Rea: V.J. Wilkins, 6-run (Ryder Lawson kick) 7-0, 7:00, 1st
PR: Stephan Zayachkowsky, 6-run (Braeden McAlister kick) 7-7, 2:31, 1st
Rea: Jon Gullette, 16-pass from Kam Hill (Lawson kick) 14-7, 0:03, 1st
PR: Myles Carroll, 4-run (McAlister kick) 14-14, 5:47, 2nd
PR: Aaron Hough, 34-pass from Carroll (McAlister kick) 21-14, 0:33, 2nd
PR: Zayachowsky, 36-run (kick failed) 27-14, 9:26, 3rd
Rea: Hill, 1-run (McAlister kick) 27-21, 8:24, 4th