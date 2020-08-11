Adyson LeMay, a former Reagan standout, is the girls recipient of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's Lacrosse Scholarship.
LeMay, who served as the Raiders' lacrosse captain last season, was one of two athletes chosen for the $500 award, joining New Bern's Thomas Pittman II.
LeMay will join the Catawba women's lacrosse team this semester and plans to study nursing. Athletes who are varsity seniors must sign with an NCAA or NAIA program to gain eligibility for the NCHSAA's scholarship.
