Reagan's Macy Pate blisters Bermuda Run West course to fire a 14-under 57 in conference championship

Macy Pate, a sophomore at Reagan High School, fired a 57 on Tuesday to easily win the individual title at the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championships at Bermuda Run West.

Pate, who is being recruited by several Division I schools including Wake Forest, birdied 14 of 18 holes to break the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s scoring record. Bermuda Run West plays as a par-71 and was playing about 4,800 yards.

Pate, who is the top-ranked junior girl in the state, is part of the defending state champions for girls’ golf. Her teammates include senior Morgan Ketchum, who has committed to Virginia Tech and junior Anna Howerton, who recently committed to High Point.

Pate set the NCHSAA state record for lowest 18-hole score in history beating Jennifer Chang, who recorded a 10 under 61 at the Tri-6 Conference Championship Tournament at Pine Hollow Golf Course in 2017.

Pate’s 57 is also the lowest for girls and boys in NCHSAA history.

Pate birdied the first five holes before parring the sixth and birding No. 7. She made par on eight and birdied the ninth for a 27 on the front side. She had pars on 12 and 13 but birdies on the other seven holes to shoot 30 on the back nine.

