Reagan's Macy Pate elects to not play her final season of golf for two-time defending champs

Macy Pate, a rising senior at Reagan High School, has already conquered high school golf after being on two state championship teams and winning an individual title.

Because of that and because she’s reclassified as a senior and can graduate a full year early, she’s decided not to play golf for Reagan this fall.

After deciding to attend Wake Forest, where she can sign her letter of intent in November, the 16-year-old worked out a plan with her counselor at Reagan to graduate a year ahead of time.

“It just sort of worked out where if I stayed the next two years at Reagan I only would have had to take like two classes my senior year,” said Pate, who has a 4.2 weighted grade point average. “And Coach Kim (Lewellen of Wake Forest) offered me (a scholarship) for either 2023 or ’24 so I’m excited that it all worked out.”

Pate made national headlines last fall when she shot a 14-under 57 at the NCHSAA 4-A regional at Bermuda Run West. It’s the lowest round ever in the history of the NCHSAA for either girls or boys.

Pate said she weighed everything when it came to not playing this fall for the Raiders, who are the two-time defending champions.

“It was a tough decision but I didn’t want to be available for some practices and just some matches because that wouldn’t have been fair,” Pate said. “I’ll miss not being around Anna (Howerton) and the rest of the team but now that I’m a senior and Anna’s a senior we can experience this year together around school.”

Howerton has decided to play at High Point, and she's expected to sign her national letter of intent in November. Also from last year's team, Morgan Ketchum graduated and will play at Virginia Tech and Ruth Anne Asbill will play at Pfeiffer.

Because Pate is taking strictly core classes this year she’ll have enough credits to graduate in June.

“I will be going to play in three AJGA tournaments this fall so I’ll stay sharp with my game that way,” Pate said. “And I’ll be practicing a lot to keep trying to get better.”

In the latest Carolinas Golf Association rankings Pate is ranked second in the state. She’s also ranked 27th by the AJGA but her rankings will likely improve by playing in three AJGA events this fall. She’s played in five AJGA events in 2022, and in the 73rd U.S. Girls’ Junior in mid-July she finished tied for 17th.