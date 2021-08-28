Reagan's upset bid falls short against Grimsley

PFAFFTOWN — One week after putting up 56 points in their home opener, the Grimsley Whirlies found themselves in a dogfight Friday, edging Reagan 21-19 to remain undefeated in the young season.
The Raiders (1-1) dominated the first half behind senior running back Jon Gullette and the play of their offensive line. Not at all intimidated by the reigning NCHSAA Class 4--A champions, Reagan pushed the Whirlies around for the better part of 24 minutes and led at 12-0 at the half. However, Grimsley coach Darryl Brown and his staff made some adjustments that had little to do with X's and O's, paving the way for their 12th straight win dating to the COVID-delayed spring season.
“More than anything we just kind of made adjustments with our attitude and effort,” Brown said. ”I thought Reagan obviously played very well and Coach (Josh) McGee and his staff got those guys ready to play, and obviously we weren’t ready to play. They kind of took it to us early on and I thought we made a lot of mistakes. Then we got at the half and guys got down on themselves a little bit and more than anything we just told them that we believed in them and they needed to play harder and we believed we’d find a way to make plays in the second half.”
Some teams pitching a halftime shutout against such a dynamic offense might consider going into a shell and trying to run out the clock. However, Reagan continued its aggressive ways and senior quarterback Kam Hill did a good job finding V.J. Wilkins on short routes and finding ways to get the ball to the versatile Gullette. Midway through the third quarter, though, the wheels on the Reagan war wagon began to wobble.
Senior running back Jeiel Melton and the Grimsley offensive line found a rhythm and started moving down the field. This allowed senior quarterback Alonza Barnett to go back to the same pass route that had left Tyson Resper wide open twice in the first half only to see the plays called back. This time, there was no flag and the Whirlies were back in the game. Within six minutes of game time, Grimsley had scored 21 points and was well on its way to a win.
A touchdown by Reagan's Zion Fant with 48 seconds left made for an interesting finish, but the Whirlies held on.
“Our program is not based around the whole ‘Woulda, coulda shoulda’ deal — you either do or you don’t,” McGee said. “It was a tale of two halves: tons of momentum in the first half; the second half I felt like they played a little bit harder, but also we had a turnover, two breakdowns in the secondary and we snapped one over the punter’s head. Anything that could have gone wrong in the third quarter did, but the fight is there and this program continues to get better every day.”
Scoring summary
Grimsley 0 0 14 7 — 21
Reagan 7 5 0 7 — 19
R – V. J. Wilkins 5 run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 1st, 0:11
R – Semaj Turner safety, 2nd, 2:35
R – Gigliotti 24 field goal, 2nd, 0:12
G – Tyson Resper 27 pass from Alonza Barnett (Colin Prago kick), 3rd, 5:33
G – Resper 28 pass from Barnett (Prago kick), 2nd, 1:50
G – Alex Taylor 19 pass from Barnett (Prago kick), 3rd, 3:21
G – Jeiel Melton 2 run (Prago kick), 4th, 11:55
R – Zion Fant 10 pass from Kam Hill (Gigliotti kick), 4th, 0:49
