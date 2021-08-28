Reagan's upset bid falls short against Grimsley

PFAFFTOWN — One week after putting up 56 points in their home opener, the Grimsley Whirlies found themselves in a dogfight Friday, edging Reagan 21-19 to remain undefeated in the young season.

The Raiders (1-1) dominated the first half behind senior running back Jon Gullette and the play of their offensive line. Not at all intimidated by the reigning NCHSAA Class 4--A champions, Reagan pushed the Whirlies around for the better part of 24 minutes and led at 12-0 at the half. However, Grimsley coach Darryl Brown and his staff made some adjustments that had little to do with X's and O's, paving the way for their 12th straight win dating to the COVID-delayed spring season.

“More than anything we just kind of made adjustments with our attitude and effort,” Brown said. ”I thought Reagan obviously played very well and Coach (Josh) McGee and his staff got those guys ready to play, and obviously we weren’t ready to play. They kind of took it to us early on and I thought we made a lot of mistakes. Then we got at the half and guys got down on themselves a little bit and more than anything we just told them that we believed in them and they needed to play harder and we believed we’d find a way to make plays in the second half.”