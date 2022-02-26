Red-hot Winston-Salem Prep advances

The juggernaut that is the Winston-Salem Prep boys basketball team just keeps rolling along.
The high-flying Phoenix made it 23 in a row with a 76-65 win against Christ the King in the third round of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs on Saturday night.
Prep will now take on Bessemer City in the fourth round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will be another home game for Prep.
Why the Phoenix won
Prep is a very balanced team. Four players scored 16 points or more for the Phoenix.
It was another fast start for Prep, which led 17-8 after the first quarter, forcing the Crusaders to play catchup almost from the beginning. Prep's biggest lead was 67-45 midway through the fourth quarter.
Why the Crusaders lost
Christ the King tried to run with the Phoenix, something very few high school teams at the 1-A level in North Carolina level are capable of doing.
Prep had the edge in speed, quickness, shooting ability and also played a rugged brand of shutdown defense.
Stars
Yohance Connor and Michael Jordan scored 19 points each for the Phoenix, with Jay Penn and Jamison Graves adding 16 each.
Jesse Filiaut was the leading scorer for Christ the King with 23 points.
Notables
- Christ the King is in Huntersville, an upscale suburb north of Charlotte, and the Crusaders brought a large contingent of fans with them.
- Prep has not lost since Dec. 3, when it was steamrolled by 4-A power Mount Tabor 95-64. Prep's only other loss this season came against Glenn, another strong 4-A program.
- Prep is the No. 2 seed in the West of the NCHSAA. The top-seeded team is Hayesville, which is just north of the Georgia border. If Prep and Hayesville were to meet for the right to play for the state 1-A championship, the game would be played in Hickory.
- Prep opened the third quarter with an 11-1 run, with Connor scoring nine of those points.
What they said
"This team (Prep) could easily win the state championship," said Stephen Clapp, the Christ the King coach. "They get so many easy baskets and when they are making shots like they were tonight, they are really tough to guard. And they play really, really hard and are probably the best offensive rebounding team I have seen all year."
"I am really proud of these guys but we're going to have to tighten up on some of those little things if we want to win it all," said Josh Pittman, the Prep coach. "It's attitude, energy and effort and we have to take care of the ball (better). But if we keep working and playing together, I think we will be OK. I think the sky is the limit for this team. We just have to keep playing smart, intelligent, fast-break basketball. If we do that I have no doubt that we will be right there at the end.
"If we just keep working, keep playing together and keep playing (tough) defense, we have got a chance (to win it all)," said Connor. "We just want to play hard, keep working and have fun."
"I feel like everybody is starting to realize that we're a great team now," said Penn, Prep's floor leader and the MVP of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic back in December. "Nobody thought we would be this good (at the beginning of the season) and now we are showing people. We just have to tighten things up as a team and practice hard. Coach told us to move the ball around better and that's what we have to work on."
Scoring summary
CTK;8;17;19;21;—;65
W-S Prep;17;21;19;19;—;76
Christ the King (15-13): Carter Fritz 12, Tampoya 7, Andrew Baich 12, Dillon Kocher 11, Jesse Filiaut 23
Winston-Salem Prep (24-2): Jamison Graves 16, Micheal Jordan 19, Hay Penn 16, Yohance Connor 19, Matthews 4, Lavalais 1
Up next
Winston-Salem Prep: Bessemer City, Tuesday, 7 p.m.