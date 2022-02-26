Red-hot Winston-Salem Prep advances

Notables

What they said

"This team (Prep) could easily win the state championship," said Stephen Clapp, the Christ the King coach. "They get so many easy baskets and when they are making shots like they were tonight, they are really tough to guard. And they play really, really hard and are probably the best offensive rebounding team I have seen all year."

"I am really proud of these guys but we're going to have to tighten up on some of those little things if we want to win it all," said Josh Pittman, the Prep coach. "It's attitude, energy and effort and we have to take care of the ball (better). But if we keep working and playing together, I think we will be OK. I think the sky is the limit for this team. We just have to keep playing smart, intelligent, fast-break basketball. If we do that I have no doubt that we will be right there at the end.