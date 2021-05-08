Reidsville rolls to another state title

DB Kahree Hayes – Team-high 10 tackles, INT (Reidsville Outstanding Defensive Player). Records Scoring summary
Mountain Heritage 0 0 0 6 — 6
Re – Kyle Pinnix 61 run (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, :19 Re – Cam Peoples 70 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 6:28 Re – Ste’vian Harrison 1 run (Franson kick), 2nd, :09 Re – Breon Pass 6 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 3rd, 10:52 Re – Pass 53 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 4th, 4:59 MH – Logan Higgins 2 run (run failed), 4th, :21
Photos: NCHSAA Class 2-A state football championship Reidsville 35, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 6
Reidsville's Kyle Pinnix holds up the winner's trophy after winning the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage 35 to 6 in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Mountain Heritage quarterback Gabe Silvers tosses the ball to Mountain Heritage's Jalen Branton during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's football team poses for a photo after winning the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage 35 to 6 in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague on the Rams' program: “It is the tradition. When they come in as freshmen, they know what the expectation is. I’ve said several times that six years ago when we went 9-4 people were hollering to get rid of me. The expectation is to win, and when you have the expectation it forces you to rise up and meet that expectation.”
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison finds room to run up the middle during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Kyle Pinnix throws the ball during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison holds off Mountain Heritage's Kason Hall during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison finds room to run up the middle during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Breon Pass runs around the end during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison finds room to run up the middle during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Kyle Pinnix runs around the end during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison finds room to run up the middle during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison and Ki Rankin celebrate a touch down in the first half of the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison runs up the middle2 in the first half of the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison runs up the middle for a touch down in the first half of the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Kyle Pinnix celebrates a touchdown during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Breon Pass makes a touchdown reception during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Mountain Heritage's Logan Huskins is tackled by a host of Reidsville defense during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison is assisted to his feet after being injured on a play during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Mountain Heritage recovered the fumble.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison fumbles the ball during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Mountain Heritage recovered the fumble.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's Ki Rankin yells out as his left leg gets pinned backwards during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Mountain Heritage recovered the fumble.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's pep band performs during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's pep band performs during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville Kyle Pinnix waves during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville head football coach James Teague watches his team from the sidelines during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's pep band performs during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville head football coach James Teague watches his team from the sidelines during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reidsville's pep band performs during the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game with Mountain Heritage in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
