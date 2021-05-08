 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reidsville rolls to another state title
0 comments

Reidsville rolls to another state title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REIDSVILLE 35 BURNSVILLE MOUNT. HERITAGE 6 What

NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship.

Where

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.

Why the Rams won

Reidsville was just too fast for Mountain Heritage. Whether it was Cam Peoples taking a swing pass and going 70 yards for a touchdown, Breon Pass running by his defender to catch a 53-yard TD pass or Kyle Pinnix, who threw those two TD passes, running over and away from Cougars, the Rams made explosive plays. Mountain Heritage ran the ball hard all day, but was ill-equipped to come back once it fell behind. The result was Reidsville’s 22nd state football championship.

Stars

Mountain Heritage:

QB Gabe Silvers – 25 carries, 105 yards.

Reidsville:

QB Kyle Pinnix – 12-of-14 passing, 229 yards, 3 TDs, INT, 91 yards rushing, TD (game MVP).

WR Breon Pass – 5 catches, 88 yards, 2 TDs.

WR Cam Peoples – 3 catches, 104 yards, TD.

RB Ste’vian Harrison – 13 carries, 73 yards, TD.

DB Kahree Hayes – Team-high 10 tackles, INT (Reidsville Outstanding Defensive Player).

Records

Mountain Heritage: 6-3.

Reidsville: 10-0.

Scoring summary

Mountain Heritage 0 0 0 6 — 6

Reidsville 7 21 7 0 — 35

Re – Kyle Pinnix 61 run (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, :19

Re – Cam Peoples 70 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 6:28

Re – Ste’vian Harrison 1 run (Franson kick), 2nd, :09

Re – Breon Pass 6 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 3rd, 10:52

Re – Pass 53 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 4th, 4:59

MH – Logan Higgins 2 run (run failed), 4th, :21

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News