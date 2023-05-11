Reynolds boys lacrosse legend Jack Peatross was a three-time first team All-State selection for the Demons. After playing at High Point University, he passed on a motto that sets the tone for a consistent winner.

“When your back is against the wall, you can’t go any farther back. It could be a small step forward, it could be a massive step forward, but as long as you can continue to take that step off, that puts you in the right mindset," said current Reynolds senior Will Mensh.

During Coach Jim O’Neill’s tenure the Demons have enjoyed success, reaching the NCHSAA playoffs every season since 2010. This year’s appearance marks the 13th in that span, tied for the most with the 2020 playoffs cancelled because of the pandemic.

On Friday, NCHSAA 4A West No. 3 seed Reynolds (18-3) travels south to face No. 2 seed Charlotte Catholic (20-2) in the fourth round.

For Reynolds, the biggest keys to success will be setting the tone, which begins with winning faceoffs, but in reality, has been a mindset for many months.

“I would say that these kids believe in the vision that Reynolds lacrosse should be in the Final Four,” said O’Neill, a former Duke player who graduated from there in 1988. “And when you have a collective group that has the same goal and the same mindset, it makes practices more fun, it makes the weight room more fun and everything is a joy instead of a chore.”

For O’Neill, it begins with 10 seniors, four of them planning to play in college: goalie Nick Hampton, who committed to St. John’s, defenseman Mensh and attack David Powell, headed to Sewanee, and midfielder Drew Grau to Hampden-Sydney. O'Neill called attack Andrew Adams “one of the best left-handed players in the state” and said another senior, Warner Grubbs, has been a defensive leader along with Mensh.

Mensh said the team culture is a year-round set-up, with preparation built on full-body workouts designed for the full-body sport, in addition to interval sprint training at the Hanes Park track that put the team in optimal condition. Rather than reactive, the proactive approach puts the Demons in position, with a deliberate offense built on maintaining possession, keeping it away from the opponent and continuing the momentum.

“The whole aspect of it is you’re using your whole body,” Hampton said. “You’re running, hitting guys, you’re making plays, shooting and I think just the way that we’ve been going after it, working out every single day and pushing, the culture at Reynolds is not ‘You’re going in there just to do it.’

“You’re going in there to get better, you’re pushing your guys, pushing your friends and so it has helped us get faster, stronger and just build a better culture, bonding. This team is something I haven’t experienced, with how close the guys are from seniors to freshmen and everyone throughout.”

This season, the Demons are scoring 14 goals a contest, while only allowing 6.4. Defensively, they have only allowed double-digit goals three times.

One of those times was a March 27 loss to Page, an uncharacteristic performance in which the team morale was low. But Mensh said the timeliness of it allowed the group to use spring break to its advantage. After a reset, the team bonded with player-lead meetings and dinners to go 8-1 since then.

In the postseason, Reynolds has defeated No. 14 seed East Forsyth 9-8 and No. 11 Weddington 11-7, while Charlotte Catholic enters with playoff wins over No. 15 Providence and No. 7 Hough by scores of 18-6 and 18-11, respectively.

Grau said the team was “super welcoming” to him in as a player who had previously moved to Winston-Salem from Cincinnati, Ohio. That culture has spread for a group that is focused on reaching the final four, with its sticks never hanging low.

With this difficult test, it will be important to play its own game and dictating the tempo.

“In lacrosse, you have to win the faceoff and we’ve had some good faceoff kids here this year,” O’Neill said. "And if we can control the ball on offense off the faceoff, then we’re forcing the other team to play defense…”

