Chandler Welsh is a distance runner for Reynolds whose coach has entrusted her with an important responsibility.

“She is one of the most excitable people, but I have several young children, I have a daughter that is three, a son who is one and am pregnant now and I’ve done gender reveals for her because she has been there with me through the pregnancies,” distance coach Julia Hennessee said. “I do it specifically just for her at practice, where she has gone to hit a golf ball one time and exploded confetti cans another time because she is so invested in a 360-degree relationship.”

Attention to family comes naturally to Welsh, a major Division I recruit who’s received offers from Furman and Tennessee, a two-time Forsyth County cross country champion and the Reynolds record holder for girls cross country 5K (17:44), the outdoor 1600 (4:59.08) and 3200 meters (10:35.38).

Welsh is one of three children, the daughter of Jim Welsh Jr. and Beth Welsh. A known perfectionist, Welsh said she learned habits of hard work and putting other people first from her parents.

Jim is lawyer known for showing up early or staying after hours and has earned a Martindale-Hubbell AV-Preeminent rating, the highest mark for peer review for an attorney. Beth is a testing coordinator and reading interventionist at Whitaker Elementary School in Winston-Salem, and her efforts, like providing food, supplies and other needs, go beyond her educational role.

Hennessee benefits from that Welsh family atmosphere.

“ … She is always checking in to see how I’m doing, how my family is doing, babysits for my kids and just cares really deeply,” the coach said. It is more than just coaching with Chandler and it will be incredibly hard to see her go.”

A multi-sport athlete, Welsh lettered in cross country, basketball and outdoor track as a freshman and has also played golf and lacrosse during her time at Reynolds, in addition to indoor track. She first enjoyed her favorite sport while at Whitaker and ran long distance at Wiley Middle beginning in sixth grade.

“No. 1 is that the running community is one of the friendliest sporting communities that I have ever been a part of,” Welsh said. “Everybody is nice to each other, everybody wants everyone to do well, everyone cheers for each other, even if they are at different schools or in different states. It is a really encouraging community. And the team, the camaraderie that is a part of it, I love.

“The second thing is just the challenge of it. It is such a rewarding feeling to do something that is difficult sometimes but just being able to do it and to train your mind to be able do those things is great. Also, with this sport, you can do it anywhere, anytime all year, indoor, outdoor. It is really easy to get into running and to just go for runs, so the accessibility of it makes it so convenient and awesome. And it’s exercise; it is so much fun to sweat and to be able to move.”

Welsh has more accomplishments that have nothing to do with running. She is an Honor Society student, the treasurer of the Senior Girls Service Club and the second female Reynolds Rowdy president in school history.

So far this season, Welsh has finished first at the HWY 24 Light Up The Night 3K (10:55), first in the Norman Trzaskoma Invitational (the Forsyth County Championship) two-mile (11:16.34) and second behind Mount Tabor’s Bronwyn Parks in the Friday Night Lights XC Festival 5K (17:53.2). Despite her success, which includes finishing third in last year’s NCHSAA 4A cross country state championship, Welsh credits her family, coaches and teammates for her accomplishments. One of them is best friend Caroline Echols, a current freshman runner at Washington University in St. Louis, who she said had a friendly competition with her and helped her find love in running going back to middle school.

“As an athlete, she is not just talented and puts in the work but she just loves it, she loves every bit of it and it shows all of the time that you spend with her,” Hennessee said. “So it never feels like work with her. It always feels like the best parts of running. She is an absolute joy to coach, she is incredibly coachable, takes in so much feedback, really really cares and always gives her best.”