Reynolds girls surprise East Forsyth

It was a Senior Night to remember for the Reynolds girls basketball team.
The Demons took control early and used a fourth-quarter surge to shock first-place East Forsyth 59-48 in a rough-and-tumble Central Piedmont 4-A Conference battle Friday night.
The win avenged East’s 49-30 win against Reynolds last month in Kernersville.
Why the Demons won
Reynolds was the more physical team, dominating play on the inside and getting second and third shots.
Why the Eagles lost
East Forsyth frequently played out of control, taking ill-advised shots from beyond the Eagles’ comfort zone.
Stars
Abby Rice of Reynolds scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half.
Destiny Thompson scored 15 points for the Demons, including three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help keep East at bay.
La’ Niya Simes scored 22 points to lead the Eagles.
Notables
After East had pulled within 43-37 early in the fourth quarter, the Demons went on a 13-3 run, capped by a follow shot by Rice to give Reynolds a 56-40 lead with 3:27 remaining.
Despite Simes’ big scoring night, Elliott Jessup did a solid defensive job on the East Forsyth star. Nine of Simes’ 22 points came in the final 5:30 after the Demons had taken firm control of the game.
It continues to be a three-way battle in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, with East, Reynolds and Reagan all with two losses.
Even though the Demons celebrated Senior Night, they still have two more home games remaining — Parkland on Wednesday and Reagan next Friday.
Reynolds never trailed after Rice scored on a driving layup to give the Demons a 6-4 lead at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.
What they said
Coach T.J. Eggers of Reynolds had a relatively simple explanation for the difference between this win and his team’s earlier loss to East.
“Oh, we grew up,” he said. “When you are a team that is coming from a losing culture, you are trying to get up to the mountaintop. You are going to have to beat good teams, the teams that have beaten you in the past. So, it’s like a mental hurdle to know in your mind that ‘we are better than this team.’ And we just have to play like it, and we did tonight. Every single girl that was on the floor tonight played incredibly hard and played really well.”
Abby Rice of the Demons said this game was like night and day from their earlier loss to the Eagles.
“I think we came out with a completely different mindset,” she said. “We had more of a killer attitude. And I think that’s what helped us get the jump on them early. The big difference was how hard we played. Every rebound, every play, making good strong passes.”
Destiny Thompson, who hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, said it was important to get off to a good start in the second half.
“It was very key,” she said. “(Her 3-pointers in the third quarter) gave our team some energy and we also picked it up on the defensive end.”
Scoring summary
East 11 9 15 13 — 48
Reynolds 15 11 17 16 — 59
East (16-3, 9-2): Axtell 7, Hairston 2, Summers 2, La’ Naya Simes 22, Belcher 6, Rooks 9
Reynolds (13-4, 8-2): Destiny Thompson 15, Davis 4, Kuhner 4, Jessup 4, Abby Rice 23, Powers 2, Hocutt 7
Up next
East: at Glenn, 6 p.m., Tuesday