Reynolds girls surprise East Forsyth

Despite Simes’ big scoring night, Elliott Jessup did a solid defensive job on the East Forsyth star. Nine of Simes’ 22 points came in the final 5:30 after the Demons had taken firm control of the game.

It continues to be a three-way battle in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, with East, Reynolds and Reagan all with two losses.

Even though the Demons celebrated Senior Night, they still have two more home games remaining — Parkland on Wednesday and Reagan next Friday.

Reynolds never trailed after Rice scored on a driving layup to give the Demons a 6-4 lead at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.

What they said

Coach T.J. Eggers of Reynolds had a relatively simple explanation for the difference between this win and his team’s earlier loss to East.