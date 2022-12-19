Reynolds High School announces its next Hall of Fame class

Reynolds High School has announced its next Hall of Fame class with nine new members.

The new members will be recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game at 7:30 p.m. between Reynolds and Parkland on Jan. 27 at Bryson Gym.

Here are the newest members:

Thomas Stuart Beach

He was a basketball coach for the Demons from 1949-1952 and won a state champion-ship in his first year as head coach. The picture of that championship team hangs in the Reynolds Gym. He was part of the state public education system for more than 30. He also played basketball at UNC- Chapel Hill and Appalachian State University.

Austin Boehme (Class of 2003)

He was a multisport athlete playing baseball, football and running indoor and outdoor track. He was MVP and all-conference on multiple teams during multiple years, as well as all-region his senior year in baseball. He went on to Elon on a baseball scholar-ship and later transferred to play at Mars Hill.

Dalton Clower (Class of 1941)

He was a member of the track team and the captain of the football team in 1940. He was a three-time state champion in the 440 meters. He received a scholarship to North Carolina but didn’t attend because of World War II. He had a long career in education and remained involved with track his entire life, setting records in the Montana Senior Games for the 60- and 100-meter sprints for the 85-89 age group. Dalton died in July of 2011.

Sergeant Major Lewis Green

He was a beloved member of the Reynolds High School staff for 26 years. He taught in the JROTC program until his retirement from teaching in 2012. He coached football and golf and became the head golf coach in 2005 and was teacher of the year in 2002. “Sarge” as he was affectionately called was named Reynolds coach of the year in 2016 and took the golf team to the top six in the NCHSAA 4-A Championship. He died in September of 2017.

Korel Mack (Class of 2007)

He was a standout in indoor and outdoor track and also played football. He is considered one of the best hurdlers in school history. He was part of state championship teams in 2005 outdoor track and 2006 indoor track teams. He continued his education at Charlotte where he also ran track.

Eddie Pinnix (Class of 1970)

He was an outstanding golfer and basketball player, and was all-county in 1970 in basketball. In golf he was state champion in 1968, district 2 central 4A champion in 1969, and all-county in 1970. He went on to play golf at East Carolina where he was an honorable mention All-American in 1972. He has been a golf professional for 31 years.

David Plummer (Class of 1971)

He was a letterman in football and track all three years he attended Reynolds. He was all-city/county in football and was all-conference in 1969 and 1970. His team was conference champions for three straight years from 1968 to 1970. He is a member of the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club Hall of Fame, which helps sponsor the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Basketball Classic. Dr. Plummer graduated from N.C. Central where he played football all four years. He attended North Carolina’s dental school and is still practicing dentistry in Winston-Salem.

Kim Goodson Toompas (Class of 1977)

She was a member of the women’s basketball team from 1975-1977 when Reynolds was a two-year high school and she was all-district in 1976 and 1977 and conference player of the year in 1977. She attended North Carolina and was featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” for scoring 36 points in the 10th grade.

Anne Pearce Weaver (Class of 1938)

She played every sport available including basketball, baseball, soccer and field hockey. Anne was voted the most athletic and best all-around athlete. She received her degree in physical education at UNC Greensboro, and was a basketball official. She was the recreation director for the YWCA for 23 years in Winston-Salem. She died in 2007.