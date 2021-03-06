Reynolds quarterback Caden Davis heading to play at Fayetteville State

Caden Davis, a senior quarterback at Reynolds High School, has decided to play football at Fayetteville State.
Davis made the announcement via social media on Saturday night.
Davis, who is 6 feet 4 and 210 pounds, had narrowed his choices to Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State. He will sign his national letter of intent on Saturday and can enroll at Fayetteville State this fall.
Last season as a junior he passed for 1,892 yards with 15 touchdown passes and ran for 392 yards.
Antonio Davis, Caden’s father and a 1997 WSSU graduate who works at WSSU as a multimedia producer, said about 30 schools were interested in his son.
Among those 30 schools many of them were also interested in him for basketball, where he starred this past season for the Demons.
Caden’s mother, Bonita, is also a WSSU graduate.
One advantage Davis will have in attending Fayetteville State is the chance to play right away. Coach Richard Hayes has built the Broncos into the power team in the Southern Division.
The Broncos have won the Southern Division the last three seasons and have represented the division in the CIAA championship game. However, the Broncos lost to Virginia Union in 2017 and in 2018 and ’19 lost to Bowie State in the championship game.
Antonio said he's not sure if Caden would also try and play basketball at Fayetteville State. This past season Caden averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists per game and was the Central Piedmont Conference player of the year the last two seasons.
"In college that's hard to do," Antonio said. "It's really a year-round commitment and he wants to do well in school also so I don't think basketball will be something he'll look to do in college."
He also scored more than 1,000 points and had more than 400 rebounds.
Davis has a 3.6 grade point average and is leaning toward majoring in Kinesiology.
Antonio said he didn't pressure his son into a decision.
"He ultimately made it himself and we support him 100%," Antonio said. "He's excited about this opportunity to play for Fayetteville and Coach Hayes."
