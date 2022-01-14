Reynolds to induct 10-member sports hall of fame class Jan. 28

• Richard Dalton Clower (Class of 1941) was a member of the track and field team and the football captain in 1940. While at Reynolds, he was the anchor on the mile-relay team in 1940-41 and was a three-time state champion (1939-41) in the 440, becoming the record holder in 1940-41. Clower played on the football team (1938-40) and received a full scholarship to North Carolina, but he was unable to attend because of World War II. He had a long career in education, rising from teacher to superintendent. Clower remained involved in track and field, winning the 60- and 100-meter sprints at the Montana Senior Games in 2006-07, and he set age-group records for the 60 and 100 (ages 85-89). Clower competed in the National Seniors Meet in 2007 in Louisville. He also qualified for the National Seniors in 2009 in San Francisco. He competed in the Big Sky State Games in Billings in 2008 and finished first in the 60 and second in the 100, and he qualified for the Big Sky State Games in 2009. Clower died July 23, 2011.

• Shanice Jones Davis (Class of 2007) was a standout on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams at Reynolds. Indoors, she placed 14th at the state meet in the 500-meter run as a sophomore. Her senior year, she was third in the 500, third in the 300, third in the 4x400 relay and helped the Demons finish third overall. She set a school record in the 4x400 and was second in the 500, fourth in the 55 and third in the 4x200 relay in school records. Outdoors, she finished fourth as a freshman and third as a sophomore in the 400, and teamed to win the 4x100 relay. As a junior, she was the conference champion in 400, 100 hurdles and 4x200 relay and finished fifth in the state meet in the 300 hurdles. In her senior season, she won the 100 and 300 hurdles at the conference meet and was second in the 400. She was fifth in the 300 hurdles in the state outdoor meet and third in the 4x200 relay. She is second in school history in the 400, 300 hurdles and 4x200. She is third in school history in the 100 hurdles and 4x400. While she was competing at UNC-Charlotte, the womens’ team won six conference titles and she the school's 600-meter record for five years. Shanice earned a master's degree in sports marketing from Western Carolina and completed her internship at Wake Forest. She works for American Airlines and she and her husband, Austin, welcomed Austin Jr. in November 2020.