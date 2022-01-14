Reynolds to induct 10-member sports hall of fame class Jan. 28

WINSTON-SALEM — After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, R.J. Reynolds High School will induct its 11th sports hall of fame class Jan. 28.
The 10 new inductees will be honored at halftime of the Demons’ 7:30 p.m. boys basketball game against Parkland at Bryson Gymnasium. The 10 inductees are Archie Barrow, Dred Booe, Joanna Wright Clasen, Dalton Clower, Shanice Jones Davis, Travis Holcomb-Faye, Whit Holcomb-Faye, Derrick Speas, Kara Worsley and Chandler Borton Wagner.
Here is a recap of their achievements:
• Archie Barrow (Class of 2006) was an accomplished track and field athlete at Reynolds. Indoors, Barrow finished 14th in the 55-meter run in the state meet and fifth in the 300 as a junior. He also was a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished second in the state as a senior to help the Demons win the state championship. He holds school records in the 55 and 4x200 relay and is second in the 300 and 4x400 relay. In outdoor track, Barrow finished 12th as a freshman in the state 100 meters, as well as sixth in the 100 in the conference championship. As a sophomore, he was eighth in the 200 at the state championship and conference champion in the 100, 200 and 4x100 and 4x200 relay. As a junior, he was seventh in the 100 in the state meet, third in the 4x100, second in the 4x200, fifth in the 4x400 and conference champion in the 100, 4x100 and 4x200 relays. As a senior, he finished third in the state meet in the 100, second in the 200 and fourth in the 4x200 relay and was the conference champion in the 100, 200 and 4x200 and 4x400 relays. He remains the school's record holder in the 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200 and is second all-time in the 4x400. Barrow attended N.C. Central and graduated from Johnson C. Smith.
• Dred Booe (Class of 1989) is one of the outstanding football players in Reynolds history and also competed in track and field. As a football player, he was twice named all-county was named all-conference as a senior. Booe also was recognized as one of North Carolina's top 100 seniors for the 1998 season. He was a team captain, made the Winston-Salem Journal's 1998's All-Northwest honorable mention, earned second-team All-Mid-Atlantic Region and was a Max Emfinger High School All-American. He won the RJR Leo Caldwell Award in 1989. Dred went on to play at Wake Forest, where was named 1992 All-ACC honorable mention, 1993 preseason All-ACC by Street and Smith's magazine, defensive captain in 1993, first-team All-ACC in 1993 and 1993 Sporting News honorable mention All-American. He played professionally in the Canadian Football League with the British Columbia Lions in 1994. He lives in Winston-Salem with his wife of 21 years, Diane (Reynolds Class of 1991), and his sons.
• Joanna Wright Clasen (Class of 2007) was a star on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams at Reynolds. Outdoors, she was 12th in the pole vault at the NCHSAA Class 4-A state meet as a freshman, and by her senior year she was the state champion and still holds the school record. She also was a success in the 300 meter hurdles in the conference, coming in second as a freshman, first as a sophomore and third as a junior and senior. Wright Clasen also excelled in the long jump, high jump, triple jump, 4x400 and 4x200 at Reynolds. She attended Georgia Tech and set school outdoor records in the pole vault. She was an ACC champion and competed in NCAA Finals.
• Richard Dalton Clower (Class of 1941) was a member of the track and field team and the football captain in 1940. While at Reynolds, he was the anchor on the mile-relay team in 1940-41 and was a three-time state champion (1939-41) in the 440, becoming the record holder in 1940-41. Clower played on the football team (1938-40) and received a full scholarship to North Carolina, but he was unable to attend because of World War II. He had a long career in education, rising from teacher to superintendent. Clower remained involved in track and field, winning the 60- and 100-meter sprints at the Montana Senior Games in 2006-07, and he set age-group records for the 60 and 100 (ages 85-89). Clower competed in the National Seniors Meet in 2007 in Louisville. He also qualified for the National Seniors in 2009 in San Francisco. He competed in the Big Sky State Games in Billings in 2008 and finished first in the 60 and second in the 100, and he qualified for the Big Sky State Games in 2009. Clower died July 23, 2011.
• Shanice Jones Davis (Class of 2007) was a standout on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams at Reynolds. Indoors, she placed 14th at the state meet in the 500-meter run as a sophomore. Her senior year, she was third in the 500, third in the 300, third in the 4x400 relay and helped the Demons finish third overall. She set a school record in the 4x400 and was second in the 500, fourth in the 55 and third in the 4x200 relay in school records. Outdoors, she finished fourth as a freshman and third as a sophomore in the 400, and teamed to win the 4x100 relay. As a junior, she was the conference champion in 400, 100 hurdles and 4x200 relay and finished fifth in the state meet in the 300 hurdles. In her senior season, she won the 100 and 300 hurdles at the conference meet and was second in the 400. She was fifth in the 300 hurdles in the state outdoor meet and third in the 4x200 relay. She is second in school history in the 400, 300 hurdles and 4x200. She is third in school history in the 100 hurdles and 4x400. While she was competing at UNC-Charlotte, the womens’ team won six conference titles and she the school's 600-meter record for five years. Shanice earned a master's degree in sports marketing from Western Carolina and completed her internship at Wake Forest. She works for American Airlines and she and her husband, Austin, welcomed Austin Jr. in November 2020.
• Travis Holcomb-Faye (Class of 1999) and his brother and fellow 2022 inductee Whit played basketball for legendary coach Howard West (Reynolds Hall of Fame Class of 2015). In 1997-98, Travis made the all-regional team and was named all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A and was named to the Winston-Salem Journal's All-Northwest team. In 1998-99, he was named the Central Piedmont 4-A's player of the year and made the Journal's All-Northwest team, all-district, second-team all-state, the North-South All-Star team and played in the 1999 East-West All-Star Game. After Reynolds, Travis played at East Carolina as a four-year starting point guard. He is the head boys basketball coach at Winston Salem Christian.
• Robert Whitfield "Whit" Holcomb-Faye (Class of 2002) is the younger brother of Travis, and Whit helped the Demons win state NCHSAA Class 4-A state championships in 2001 and 2002. During the 2000-01 season, he was named Prime Time Shootout MVP and made the Western Regional all-tournament team. At the state championship, Whit was named Most Outstanding Player. In 2001-02, he helped the Demons win another state championship. He was named All-Central Piedmont 4-A and All-Northwest and played on the North-South All-Star team and in the East-West All-Star Game. He earned Western Regional MVP, East-West All-Star Academic and Athletics recognition and McDonald's All-American nomination. After leading the Demons to another state championship, he was again named Most Outstanding Player. After graduation, he ws a four-year starting guard at Radford and was inducted into the university's hall of fame in 2019. He is the head basketball coach for the Moravian Prep post-grad team in Hudson.
• Derrick Speas (Class of 1992) has long been considered one of the best track and field athletes, as well as football players, in Reynolds High School history. Speas was named to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He also coached track at Reynolds from 2001-2007. His Demons won state championships in 2001, 2005 and 2006, as well as six regional championships. Speas is a two-time Olympics coach and founded Speed Dreams, a high-performance training group located in Winston-Salem that prepares athletes for elite competition. He has helped train professional football players, as well as Kimani Griffin, who attended Reynolds and is on the 2022 Beijing Olympics speedskating team. He also worked as a high-performance coach during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics with short-track speedskating. At the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, Speas served as a high-performance coach for the U.S. national speedskating team.
• Kara (Worsley) Dehnad (Class of 2004) was the No. 1 singles player on Reynolds women’s tennis team for four years, as well as MVP and conference player of the year all four years. In 2004, she won the N.C. Closed singles 18s championship and was ranked No. 1 in the state. She was ranked 16th in the Southern section and 62nd in the nation by the U.S. Tennis Association. She won the N.C. State Closed women's doubles championship with her sister, Loni, who is also in the Reynolds Hall of Fame. She graduated from Columbia in 2008 and was a member of the women’s tennis team all four years, playing singles and doubles. She was named the Ivy League's player of the week and month numerous times. She continues to enjoy playing tennis and is married to Darius Dehnad. They have two daughters, Blythe and Malin, and they reside in Glen Ridge, N.J.
• Chandler Borton Wagner (Class of 2013) was one of Reynolds' best all-around athletes. She competed in five sports (field hockey, cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field and lacrosse). She earned 16 varsity letters and was named the 2013 Female Athlete of the Year at Reynolds. She competed in field hockey all four years at Reynolds, receiving all-conference honors each season, was three-time all-state and was the team captain her junior and senior seasons. In cross country, she ran her junior and senior seasons and was two-time all-conference, all-region and state NCHSAA qualifier. She won the Demon Award and set what was then the school record in the 5K. She was on the indoor track and field team each of her four years and was all-state as a senior in the 1,600. She held the school records in the 1,600, mile and 3,200 at the time of her graduation. On the outdoor team her last three years at Reynolds, she was three-time all-conference, all-region and state-meet qualifier. She also set school records in the 1,600, 3,200 and the distance medley relay. She was on the girls lacrosse team her freshman through junior years and was three-time all-conference and was team captain and co-player of the year in conference her junior year. She went to Wake Forest on a field hockey scholarship and switched to cross country and track, where she competed for three seasons while graduating in three years. She was a three-time All-ACC Academic Honor Roll member and lives in Arden with her husband, Matt Wagner.