Round 4 for football teams at East Forsyth and Glenn

“The magnitude of this game is multiplied tremendously,” Stevenson said. “We’ve never been beyond the third round as a program. These guys can be part of that history. And East beat us earlier this season. We can’t let the emotion from the rivalry overcome us. And as coaches, we’ve got to show them a better picture during practice and put them in positions where they won’t make those same mistakes. We were able to overcome those mistakes against Myers Park but that will be harder to do against a better East Forsyth team. That’s why our mental preparation will be a big key for us.”

Jay Woodward, a 6-1 defensive lineman for the Bobcats, agreed with his coach’s assessment.

“We need to fix the mistakes we had last week against Myers Park and also fix the mistakes from the first time we played East this season,” Woodward said. “It’s going to take a complete effort from the offense, defense and special teams. Friday will be extra special because of who we are playing and everybody’s going to be here watching.”

The programs also exhibit a healthy respect for each other. Besdies winning records and conference championships, both have produced numerous college players.