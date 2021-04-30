Salisbury slips past North Davidson

The Black Knights put themselves in position to respond, driving down the field to the Salisbury 18-yard line. A high snap on a 35-yard field goal attempt forced the ball to sail wide left with 5:11 remaining.

“I was blunt with them after the game,” Flynn said. “We had our opportunities, and we just didn’t capitalize. And credit Salisbury for making the plays when they did. Both of our teams have been lucky and good to get to this point. That’s what these games come down to sometimes and the ball bounced their way at the right times.”

Salisbury seized its next opportunity, with Robbins’ 22-yard field goal with 1:09 left providing the game-winning points.

The Hornets will face St. Paul on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh or Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

It was the second meeting of the season between the conference rivals, with North winning 21-14 on March 19.

North Davidson finished its season 8-2.