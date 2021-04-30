Salisbury slips past North Davidson

WELCOME — This one will sting for a while for the North Davidson Black Knights.
Friday night’s 21-14 loss to Salisbury in the 2-AA West Regional ended what was otherwise a banner football season for North, which won the Central Carolina 2-A Conference title and made its third regional final in four years.
There were plenty of hugs and tears once the scoreboard showed all zeroes. There was an especially long hug from Coach Brian Flynn and senior receiver Jamarien Dalton, who had two touchdown catches and 120 receiving yards in his final game, in the back of one of the end zones at Palmer Field. Senior offensive lineman Allan Foltz knelt at midfield on the school logo with his helmet, the realization of his high school career being over.
“It’s hard with these senior and with this group because they’ve been so special to this program,” Flynn said. “There’s a lot of special bonds with these guys. I can’t be prouder of them with everything they’ve been through. These games are always difficult.”
The Black Knights seemingly had the game in control midway through the fourth quarter.
They led 21-14 and had held Salisbury to 31 yards of offense in the third quarter.
Facing a third-and-seven from its 29-yard line, Salisbury threw a pass deep down the field. It was tipped by one of the North Davidson defenders, but the ball fell into the waiting hands of Marcus Cook, who then turned and outran two North defenders for a 71-yard touchdown reception. Wade Robbins' extra point tied the game at 21-21 with 6:59 left.
The Black Knights put themselves in position to respond, driving down the field to the Salisbury 18-yard line. A high snap on a 35-yard field goal attempt forced the ball to sail wide left with 5:11 remaining.
“I was blunt with them after the game,” Flynn said. “We had our opportunities, and we just didn’t capitalize. And credit Salisbury for making the plays when they did. Both of our teams have been lucky and good to get to this point. That’s what these games come down to sometimes and the ball bounced their way at the right times.”
Salisbury seized its next opportunity, with Robbins’ 22-yard field goal with 1:09 left providing the game-winning points.
The Hornets will face St. Paul on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh or Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
It was the second meeting of the season between the conference rivals, with North winning 21-14 on March 19.
North Davidson finished its season 8-2.
“We’ve accomplished a lot the last four years, no doubt,” Flynn said. “Third regional final in four years. It’s a pretty special bunch. Back in July when we couldn’t touch these guys with all the COVID issues and not even knowing if we would be able to get a season in. Our seniors led us through it all. They’ve been fantastic. It’s one of the most special senior classes I’ve been around, and I’ve been coaching now for 16 years. They have so much to proud of for all they have accomplished.”
Game Summary
Salisbury;0;14;0;10;—;24
N.Davison;7;7;7;0;—;21
ND—Dalton 50 pass from Jenkins (Marion kick)
S—Vance Honeycutt 11 run (Robbins kick)
ND—Travarius Moore 10 run (Riley Sullivan kick)
S—Deuce Walker 30 pass from Honeycutt (Robbins kick)
ND—Reid Nisley 11 pass from Jenkins (Marion kick)
S—Cook 71 pass from Honeycutt (Robbins kick)
S—Robbins 22 FG