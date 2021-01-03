Scouting high school basketball: Teams and games to watch

NCHSAA basketball teams can finally start playing games Monday after the season was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some area teams to watch this season, as well as some games to watch this week:

BOYS

TEAMS TO WATCH

Glenn: Junior Gs Jeremiah Scales and Zion Dixon are back from a team that won the Central Piedmont tournament last season and reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs. If the supporting cast develops, the Bobcats should battle Reynolds for the regular-season title this time around.

Mount Tabor: The Spartans lost a lot of senior talent and experience to graduation, but coach Andy Muse’s teams always play hard and this squad has a strong perimeter group in F-G Daniel Fulp, G Findley Simmons and G Jashaun Torrence to build around.

North Davidson: The Black Knights were very good last year and have almost everyone back, including senior Gs Jamarien Dalton and Tedric Jenkins, who might be the best 1-2 punch in the area this season.