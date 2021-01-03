Scouting high school basketball: Teams and games to watch

NCHSAA basketball teams can finally start playing games Monday after the season was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some area teams to watch this season, as well as some games to watch this week:
BOYS
TEAMS TO WATCH
Glenn: Junior Gs Jeremiah Scales and Zion Dixon are back from a team that won the Central Piedmont tournament last season and reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs. If the supporting cast develops, the Bobcats should battle Reynolds for the regular-season title this time around.
Mount Tabor: The Spartans lost a lot of senior talent and experience to graduation, but coach Andy Muse’s teams always play hard and this squad has a strong perimeter group in F-G Daniel Fulp, G Findley Simmons and G Jashaun Torrence to build around.
North Davidson: The Black Knights were very good last year and have almost everyone back, including senior Gs Jamarien Dalton and Tedric Jenkins, who might be the best 1-2 punch in the area this season.
Reynolds: Gs Caden Davis and Tyreik Leach give coach Billy Martin two All-Northwest players to build around. If the Demons are going to repeat as Central Piedmont champions, they’ll have to replace the rebounding of Tobias Johnson and Jaben Mars, who combined to average 15.3 boards last season.
Winston-Salem Prep: The Phoenix lost longtime coach Andre Gould to Quality Education Academy, G Stephen Minor to graduation and F Zaire Patterson to Clemson football, but G Troy Mills and F Anthony Sellars are back after helping Winston-Salem Prep share the Class 1-A championship last season.
GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK
TUESDAY
East Forsyth at Bishop McGuinness: Both of these usually strong programs are coming off disappointing 2019-20 seasons. One of them will start this season on a brighter note.
Reynolds at Mount Tabor: Reynolds has more talent returning than Mount Tabor, but if the Demons aren’t ready for their opener the Spartans are more than capable of pulling an upset.
WEDNESDAY
Glenn at Winston-Salem Prep: Glenn’s Zion Dixon and Jeremiah Scales vs. Winston-Salem Prep’s Troy Mills and Anthony Sellars? Yes, please.
Mount Airy at North Davidson: Mount Airy G-F Caden Fitzgibbons was a breakout player last season as a sophomore, and he’ll find out how much work he still has to do when he faces a North Davidson team that features Jamarien Dalton and Tedric Jenkins.
Friday
Mount Tabor at Winston-Salem Prep: Both of these teams will already have a tough game under their belt, with Mount Tabor facing Reynolds and Winston-Salem Prep taking on Glenn. Let’s see which one improves the most from its opener.
GIRLS
TEAMS TO WATCH
Bishop McGuinness: Coach Brian Robinson will build around sophomore F Tate Chappell and senior G Michelle Petrangeli after guiding the Villains to the Class 1-A East Regional final last season.
East Forsyth: Coach Aaron Grier welcomes back five players who averaged at least 7.5 points per game, led by Gs Monay Galloway and Jadyn Hoover, from a team that reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs last season and should be the one to beat in the Central Piedmont.
East Surry: Senior G Dasia Lambert and junior G Cadence Lawson are back after leading the Cardinals to the fourth round of the Class 1-A playoffs and should help coach Caleb Gilley’s team battle Bishop McGuinness for the Northwest.
North Davidson: Junior G Emily Hege is a two-time All-Northwest selection and teams with senior C Courtney McMillan and sophomore G Lettie Michael to form a strong core for the Black Knights.
West Forsyth: Coach Brittany Cox’s Titans will build around senior F Shakira Baskerville (High Point signee) and sophomore G Maddie Scheier as they look to challenge East Forsyth and Glenn for the Central Piedmont title.
GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK
Tuesday
East Forsyth at Bishop McGuinness: Two of the area’s best teams waste no time challenging themselves.
West Forsyth at Ragsdale: Ragsdale lost two Division I signees when Mariah Frazier and Diamond Monroe transferred to Dudley, but this still should be a good test for a West Forsyth team that is definitely trending upward.
Wednesday
Glenn at Winston-Salem Prep: The Bobcats lost All-Northwest player Jacee Busick, as well as coach Melvin Heggie (Quality Education Academy), but senior Gs Tyler Lamonte and Amanda Finch return and will be challenged by Winston-Salem Prep and senior G Tatyana Childress.
Mount Airy at North Davidson: Mount Airy was young last season and will be again, but the Granite Bears have some talent, including sophomore Gs Morgan Mayfield and Addie Phipps, and will be no pushover for North Davidson.