Scouting high school football: Week 5

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.
DAVIE COUNTY (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at GLENN (0-1, 2-1)
The essentials: Davie County RB Tate Carney is averaging more than 200 yards rushing and has scored 19 touchdowns on the ground, and he's also a receiving threat. But the War Eagles' high-powered offense isn't one-dimensional, as junior Alex Summers has thrown for 884 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception and senior WR Jack Reynolds is averaging better than 100 yards and a TD per game receiving. It's Davie's defense that is a question mark after the War Eagles gave up 43 points to Reynolds and 40 to Reagan. Glenn might not be the team to test that defense, though, as the only game in which the Bobcats scored more than 19 points was against a winless Parkland team that has been outscored 144-19.
REAGAN (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at EAST FORSYTH (1-0, 1-2), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: This is a game both teams need to win if they are going to stay in the Central Piedmont 4-A title race. Reagan got into a shootout with Davie County in its conference opener and didn't have enough firepower to match the War Eagles, falling 49-40. East Forsyth lost to Glenn in its opener, but that was not a conference game as the Kernersville rivals will meet again April 9. The young Eagles showed signs of life in a 38-32 win over Reynolds, but will have to play a lot better to get to 2-0 in the conference before a trip to Davie on April 2.
REYNOLDS (0-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at WEST FORSYTH (0-0, 2-0), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: To say that Reynolds has struggled defensively since beating Parkland in its opener would be an understatement. The Demons have given up an average of 54 points in three straight losses, and things don't figure to get much better against a West Forsyth team that dominated in wins over Oak Grove and Page before a COVID-19 pause. The question will be whether the Titans are sharp after the two-week layoff. They'll need to be as they try to play five games in the rugged Central Piedmont 4-A in three weeks to earn a playoff berth.
OTHER FRIDAY GAMES
Bishop McGuinness (1-1 Northwest 1-A, 1-3) at South Stokes (0-2, 2-2)
Carver (0-4 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-4) at Atkins (0-3, 0-3), 6:30
Dudley (1-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-1) at Parkland (0-1, 0-3)
Mount Tabor (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-0) at Smith (0-2, 0-4)
North Stokes (0-2 Northwest 1-A, 2-2) at East Surry (2-0, 3-1)
North Surry (1-3 Western Piedmont 2-A, 1-3) at Surry Central (3-1, 3-1)
Oak Grove (3-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 3-1) at Ledford (2-1, 3-1), 6:30
South Rowan (2-1 Central Carolina 2-A, 2-2) at North Davidson (3-0, 3-1), 7:30
Winston-Salem Prep (1-1 Northwest 1-A, 3-1) at Mount Airy (2-0, 2-1)
POSTPONED
North Forsyth (2-1 Western Piedmont 2-A, 2-1) at Forbush (3-0, 3-0), COVID-19 issues in North Forsyth's program, will be played March 29
Walkertown (3-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 3-0) at West Stokes (2-2, 2-2), COVID-19 issues in Walkertown's program
