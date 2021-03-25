Scouting high school football: Week 5

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

DAVIE COUNTY (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at GLENN (0-1, 2-1)

The essentials: Davie County RB Tate Carney is averaging more than 200 yards rushing and has scored 19 touchdowns on the ground, and he's also a receiving threat. But the War Eagles' high-powered offense isn't one-dimensional, as junior Alex Summers has thrown for 884 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception and senior WR Jack Reynolds is averaging better than 100 yards and a TD per game receiving. It's Davie's defense that is a question mark after the War Eagles gave up 43 points to Reynolds and 40 to Reagan. Glenn might not be the team to test that defense, though, as the only game in which the Bobcats scored more than 19 points was against a winless Parkland team that has been outscored 144-19.