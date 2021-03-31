Scouting high school football: Week 6

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

The essentials: My how these two teams' fortunes have shifted in a couple of weeks. East Forsyth was 0-2 as a young team struggled in losses to Glenn and Grimsley, but has found a big-time RB in junior Je'mon Smith and sophomore QB Jalen Alexander-Raynor has limited mistakes in a pair of Central Piedmont 4-A Conference wins. That has left the Eagles and West Forsyth as the only unbeaten teams in the league. Davie, meanwhile, was unbeaten heading to Glenn on Friday, but the game was postponed to Saturday because of a power failure, then was halted on Saturday afternoon when a storm hit. The War Eagles' 53-46 loss Monday night made the race for the title in the state's most interesting conference even more interesting. If East can keep up offensively, this game should be a very good one.