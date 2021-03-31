Scouting high school football: Week 6

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
EAST FORSYTH (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at DAVIE COUNTY (2-1, 4-1), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: My how these two teams' fortunes have shifted in a couple of weeks. East Forsyth was 0-2 as a young team struggled in losses to Glenn and Grimsley, but has found a big-time RB in junior Je'mon Smith and sophomore QB Jalen Alexander-Raynor has limited mistakes in a pair of Central Piedmont 4-A Conference wins. That has left the Eagles and West Forsyth as the only unbeaten teams in the league. Davie, meanwhile, was unbeaten heading to Glenn on Friday, but the game was postponed to Saturday because of a power failure, then was halted on Saturday afternoon when a storm hit. The War Eagles' 53-46 loss Monday night made the race for the title in the state's most interesting conference even more interesting. If East can keep up offensively, this game should be a very good one.
WEST FORSYTH (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-0) at REAGAN (1-2, 2-3), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: West Forsyth just keeps doing what Adrian Snow-coached teams do, which is pound you with their running game and play aggressive, physical defense. The Titans came out of a two-week COVID-19 pause and beat Reynolds in their Central Piedmont 4-A opener and are one of two team that are unbeaten in the conference. Now they face a Reagan team that just wasn't the same last week without RB Bryson Canty (ankle) in a 42-12 loss at East Forsyth, the league's other unbeaten. The Raiders still have the size up front to make life difficult for West Forsyth if Canty can play, but a promising season appears to be slipping away for Reagan.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Glenn (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at Reynolds (0-3, 1-4)
Parkland (0-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-4) at Mount Tabor (3-0, 5-0)
Thomasville (1-2 Central Carolina 2-A, 1-2) at Oak Grove (4-0, 4-1), 6:30
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Atkins (0-4 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-4) at North Surry (2-3, 2-3)
Forbush (4-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 4-0) at Carver (1-4, 1-4)
North Davidson (4-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 4-1) at Lexington (0-3, 0-4), 6:30
North Forsyth (2-2 Western Piedmont 2-A, 2-2) at West Stokes (2-2, 2-2)
North Stokes (0-3 Northwest 1-A, 2-3) vs. Winston-Salem Prep (1-2, 3-2) at Atkins
South Stokes (0-3 Northwest 1-A, 2-3) at East Surry (3-0, 4-1)
Walkertown (3-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 3-0) at Surry Central (3-2, 3-2)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.