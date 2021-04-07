Scouting high school football: Week 7

Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday: WEST FORSYTH (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at DAVIE COUNTY (2-2, 4-2), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: This game is the first part of the playoff puzzle in the Central Piedmont 4-A. If West Forsyth wins, the Titans can do no worse than a tie for first in the league, but if East Forsyth also wins, the rivals would draw for the conference's lone automatic berth in the NCHSAA playoffs. The loser of the draw would almost certainly make the field as a wild-card team, but nothing is guaranteed beyond the league champion. If West Forsyth loses, the best it could do is a second-place finish and hope for a wild card. Davie County can finish no higher than third and has only the slimmest of wild-card hopes even with a win.
Friday: EAST SURRY (4-0 Northwest 1-A, 5-1) at MOUNT AIRY (4-0, 4-1)
The essentials: This is the Northwest 1-A Conference championship game, as it usually is. The winner gets an automatic playoff berth and the loser has to try its wild-card luck Saturday when the NCHSAA puts its brackets together. Both teams have rolled through the league, with East Surry's loss coming to Class 2-A power Reidsville and Mount Airy dropping its opener to another 2-A power, Canton Pisgah. East Surry has been improving since sophomore Folger Boaz took over at quarterback, and Mount Airy features an offense with five runners who have at least 100 yards, including QB Holden Poindexter, who's also thrown for 758 yards and 10 TDs with just one interception.
Friday: GLENN (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at EAST FORSYTH (3-0, 3-2), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: This is the second part of the CPC playoff puzzle. These teams met to open the season, with Glenn winning 18-0 at home in what was a non-conference game. Both teams have come a long way since then, and this time the playoff fate of both teams hangs in the balance. If Glenn wins and West Forsyth loses, the Bobcats tie East Forsyth for the conference title and Glenn takes the lone automatic playoff berth by virtue of a head-to-head win. If Glenn wins and West wins, the Bobcats tie with East for second but win the tie-breaker and become the top wild-card candidate from the league. If East Forsyth wins, the worst the Eagles would do is a tie for first place with West Forsyth and a draw for the automatic playoff berth. If East wins and West loses, East gets the playoff berth.
Friday: OAK GROVE (5-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 5-1) at NORTH DAVIDSON (5-0, 5-1), 7:30
The essentials: Another conference championship game matching teams that are unbeaten in their league. Call this one the Mark Holcomb Cup, with the former North Davidson coach building the program at Oak Grove from scratch. Both teams' losses came in Week 1, with Oak Grove dropping a 44-21 decision to 4-A power West Forsyth and North Davidson falling 12-9 to East Surry. The winner of this game gets the Central Carolina's automatic berth in the playoffs, while the loser will have to hope for a wild card. Both teams run the ball effectively, so it will probably come down to defense.
Thursday’s games
Reynolds (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-5) at Reagan (1-3, 2-4)
Southwest Guilford (3-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-2) at Mount Tabor (4-0, 6-0)
Winston-Salem Prep (2-2 Northwest 1-A, 4-2) at Bishop McGuinness (2-2, 2-4)
Friday’s other games
Atkins (0-4 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-4) at Walkertown (4-0, 4-0)
Carver (1-5 Western Piedmont 2-A, 1-5) at North Surry (2-3, 2-3)
Smith (0-4 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-6) at Parkland (0-3, 0-5)
South Stokes (0-4 Northwest 1-A, 2-4) at North Stokes (0-4, 2-4)
Surry Central (3-3 Western Piedmont 2-A, 3-3) at North Forsyth (3-2, 3-2)
West Stokes (2-3 Western Piedmont 2-A, 2-3) at Forbush (5-0, 5-0)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.