Scouting high school football: Week 7

The essentials: This is the second part of the CPC playoff puzzle. These teams met to open the season, with Glenn winning 18-0 at home in what was a non-conference game. Both teams have come a long way since then, and this time the playoff fate of both teams hangs in the balance. If Glenn wins and West Forsyth loses, the Bobcats tie East Forsyth for the conference title and Glenn takes the lone automatic playoff berth by virtue of a head-to-head win. If Glenn wins and West wins, the Bobcats tie with East for second but win the tie-breaker and become the top wild-card candidate from the league. If East Forsyth wins, the worst the Eagles would do is a tie for first place with West Forsyth and a draw for the automatic playoff berth. If East wins and West loses, East gets the playoff berth.