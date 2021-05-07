Scouting the NCHSAA Class 1-AA football championship game

A preview of the Class 1-AA state championship football game on Saturday:
TARBORO (8-0) vs. EAST SURRY (8-1)
Noon Saturday
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
How to follow
TV: WMYV
Tickets
$17.05 (includes service charge), online only at NCHSAA.org. Parking is free.
How they got here
Tarboro (East Regional champion): Manteo, 62-7; Edenton Holmes, 63-21; Louisburg, 66-13.
East Surry (West Regional champion): North Moore, 62-6; Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 48-6; Polk County, 41-7.
By the numbers
Tarboro: 56.6 points per game, 11.5 points against.
East Surry: 40.3 points per game, 10.3 points against.
Players to watch
Tarboro
Offense
No. 1 QB-DB Ka'nazius Black: 304 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs passing, 170 yards, 3 TDs rushing (4 INTs as a DB)
No. 20 RB Jalen Razor: 740 yards, 16 TDs rushing
No. 6 RB Travis Johnson: 643 yards, 14 TDs rushing
No. 24 RB-LB Tobias Joyner: 605 yards, 11 TDs rushing (2 INTs, forced fumble, fumble recovery as a LB)
No. 7 RB Jordan Williams: 445 yards, 8 TDs rushing
Defense
No. 65 DL Demeer Gary: 9 TFLs, 4.5 sacks
No. 52 LB Evan Morris: 58 tackles, 9 TFLs
No. 4 DB Micah Taylor: 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles
No. 9 DB Kenai Gunter: 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries
East Surry
Offense
No. 9 QB Folger Boaz: 1,814 yards passing, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 2 TDs rushing
No. 23 RB-LB Luke Bullington: 976 yards, 20 TDs rushing (5 TFLs, 3 sacks as a LB)
No. 10 WR Layton Allen: 36 catches, 716 yards, 6 TDs
No. 6 TE-LB Benji Gosnell: 35 catches, 608 yards, 7 TDs (9 TFLs, 4 sacks as a LB)
No. 3 WR Carson Seth Hawks: 23 catches, 360 yards, 3 TDs
Defense
No. 80 DL Derek Sutterby: 4 sacks
No. 36 LB Kaleb Tilley: 7 TFLs, 5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, blocked punt
No. 20 DB Tye Needham: 6 INTs, 6 pass break-ups
No. 11 S Kyle Zinn: 30 tackles, 2 TFLs
History
This will be the third straight season in which East Surry and Tarboro have met to decide the Class 1-AA championship, with Tarboro winning 50-10 in 2018 and East Surry winning 56-28 in 2019. If there's any doubt that these are still the two dominant programs in 1-AA, all you have to do is look at their playoff scores. Tarboro has scored at least 62 points in each of its three wins, while East Surry has scored at least 41 each time out while not giving up more than seven points. With a number of talented underclassmen on both rosters, don't be surprised to see the Vikings and Cardinals again in the fall state championship game.
The matchup
Tarboro does one thing and one thing only on offense. The Vikings run the ball, and they do it exceedingly well. Four Tarboro backs have rushed for at least 445 yards and averaged better than 10 yards per carry in this abbreviated season and three of them have scored at least 11 touchdowns. It would be great if East Surry could force the Vikings to the air, where they've only produced four touchdowns and thrown three interceptions, but that's much easier said than done. The Cardinals are much more balanced offensively, averaging 211 yards per game through the air and 168 on the ground. Sophomore QB Folger Boaz has ably filled the shoes of his older brother, Jefferson, who is a backup at North Carolina. His favorite targets are WR Layton Allen and Ohio State-bound TE Benji Gosnell, and RB Luke Bullington provides hard running to complement the passing attack. East Surry's defense will have to hold up against the physical pounding of the Tarboro ground game or the Cardinals may not have the ball very often against a team that has scored five defensive touchdowns.
Prediction
Yes, East Surry handled Tarboro in last year's championship game, but that was a special group of Cardinals and most of them graduated. Coach Trent Lowman's program isn't going away, but expecting a younger team that was dominated 48-14 by Reidsville earlier this season to stop this Vikings squad may be too much to ask. Tarboro, 43-20
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.