Scouting the NCHSAA Class 1-AA football championship game

The matchup

Tarboro does one thing and one thing only on offense. The Vikings run the ball, and they do it exceedingly well. Four Tarboro backs have rushed for at least 445 yards and averaged better than 10 yards per carry in this abbreviated season and three of them have scored at least 11 touchdowns. It would be great if East Surry could force the Vikings to the air, where they've only produced four touchdowns and thrown three interceptions, but that's much easier said than done. The Cardinals are much more balanced offensively, averaging 211 yards per game through the air and 168 on the ground. Sophomore QB Folger Boaz has ably filled the shoes of his older brother, Jefferson, who is a backup at North Carolina. His favorite targets are WR Layton Allen and Ohio State-bound TE Benji Gosnell, and RB Luke Bullington provides hard running to complement the passing attack. East Surry's defense will have to hold up against the physical pounding of the Tarboro ground game or the Cardinals may not have the ball very often against a team that has scored five defensive touchdowns.