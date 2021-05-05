Scouting the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game

The matchup

One of the state's most prolific offenses takes on one of its stingiest defenses. Cleveland has averaged more than 45 points in the playoffs, but the Rams haven't seen anything like the Mount Tabor defense. The Spartans are particularly stout against the run but had shaky moments Friday night when Dudley QB Jahmier Slade had time to throw. Cleveland QB Skyler Locklear is even more dangerous as a passer than Slade, and he has three receivers with at least 23 catches and 425 yards. The Spartans will need to play a lot of press coverage and get pressure on Locklear while minding their rush lanes to keep him from making plays with his feet. Offensively, Mount Tabor always wants to run the ball with QB Tyress and RB B.J. McIntyre, but to do that successfully it will have to block Cleveland's Trey Robinson, Jaylin Hill and Hunter Morris, who have combined for 60 tackles for losses. Special teams have been a plus all season for the Spartans, and it wouldn't hurt to make a big play or two in that phase.