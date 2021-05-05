 Skip to main content
Scouting the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game
Dudley Mount Tabor football

Mount Tabor players Javouse Chambers (7), Semaj Warren (13) and Mekhi Hague (6) celebrate with teammates after the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional final April 30 at Mount Tabor. The Spartans take on Cleveland at 7 p.m. Thursday in the state championship game.

 Walt Unks, Journal

A preview of Mount Tabor's game against Cleveland for the Class 3-AA state football championship on Thursday night:

CLEVELAND (10-0) vs. MOUNT TABOR (10-0)

7 p.m. Thursday

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

How to follow

TV: WMYV

Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5

Audio: TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

Tickets

$17.05 (includes service charge), online only at NCHSAA.org. Parking is free.

How they got here

Cleveland (East Regional champion): Southern Durham, 49-0; Lee County, 38-16; Clayton, 49-21.

Mount Tabor (West Regional champion): Alexander Central, 36-7; Matthews Weddington, 21-10; Dudley, 24-20.

By the numbers

Cleveland: 47.9 points per game, 11.5 points against. 

Mount Tabor: 51.1 points per game, 8.1 points against.

Players to watch

Cleveland

Offense

No. 12 QB Skyler Locklear: 2,086 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs passing, 393 yards, 9 TDs rushing

No. 4 RB Amir Johnson: 455 yards, 13 TDs rushing

No. 33 WR Jashawn Middleton: 45 catches, 602 yards, 5 TDs, kickoff-return TD

No. 5 WR Carter Griffith: 29 catches, 426 yards, 3 TDs

No. 9 WR Nick Roccia: 23 catches, 489 yards, 5 TDs

Defense

No. 40 DL Trey Robinson: 30 TFLs, 10 sacks

No. 56 DL Jaylin Hill: 12 TFLs, 7 sacks

No. 24 LB Hunter Morris: 18 TFLs, 4 sacks

No. 2 DB Keyshawn Monk: 59 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 INTs, blocked punt

Mount Tabor

Offense

No. 3 QB Tyress McIntyre: 498 yards passing, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 190 yards, 6 TDs rushing

No. 23 RB B.J. McIntyre: 768 yards, 11 TDs rushing

No. 8 RB Kobie Perez: 408 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 234 yards, 2 TDs receiving

No. 2 RB Noah Marshall: 274 yards, 7 TDs rushing

No. 1 SB Lance Patterson: 326 yards, 3 TDs rushing, 256 yards, 3 TDs receiving

Defense

No. 40 DL Lance Simpson: 9 TFLs, 4 sacks

No. 7 DL Javouse Chambers: 10 TFLs, 6 sacks

No. 20 LB Josiah Banks: 7 TFLs, 5 INTs

No. 22 LB Max U'Ren: 6 TFLs, 2 sacks, INT

No. 10 DB Jamari Slade: 30 tackles, 2 TFLs 

History

This is unfamiliar ground for both programs. Cleveland, in rural Johnston County, opened in 2010 and is making its first appearance in a state championship game, while Mount Tabor hasn't appeared since 2007 and has never won a title. Another things they have in common is that each had to beat a rival to get to Chapel Hill. Cleveland fell behind 14-0 against its neighbor Clayton before winning 49-21 to sweep the Comets for the season. Mount Tabor had its second epic battle with Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rival Dudley, rallying to beat the Panthers 24-20 after winning 9-6 in Greensboro during the regular season.

The matchup

One of the state's most prolific offenses takes on one of its stingiest defenses. Cleveland has averaged more than 45 points in the playoffs, but the Rams haven't seen anything like the Mount Tabor defense. The Spartans are particularly stout against the run but had shaky moments Friday night when Dudley QB Jahmier Slade had time to throw. Cleveland QB Skyler Locklear is even more dangerous as a passer than Slade, and he has three receivers with at least 23 catches and 425 yards. The Spartans will need to play a lot of press coverage and get pressure on Locklear while minding their rush lanes to keep him from making plays with his feet. Offensively, Mount Tabor always wants to run the ball with QB Tyress and RB B.J. McIntyre, but to do that successfully it will have to block Cleveland's Trey Robinson, Jaylin Hill and Hunter Morris, who have combined for 60 tackles for losses. Special teams have been a plus all season for the Spartans, and it wouldn't hurt to make a big play or two in that phase. 

Prediction

Mount Tabor wants to keep the score down, because the Spartans aren't equipped for a shootout. Their defense is good enough to slow Cleveland's high-powered spread attack, but can they do enough offensively to win their first state title? They'll need to force some turnovers and turn them into points if they want to make history. Cleveland, 28-24

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

