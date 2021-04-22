Scouting the NCHSAA football playoffs: Week 2

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
Friday’s games
CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 3 MATTHEWS WEDDINGTON (7-0) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (8-0), 7:30, WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5
The essentials: This matchup is Exhibit A for what the changes to the seeding format this year, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, have done. Weddington and Mount Tabor are not the second- and third-best teams in the 3-AA West bracket. They may, in fact, be the two best 3-AA teams in the state. Weddington has won three of the last four state championships and is loaded again, even with RB Will Shipley enrolled early at Clemson. It's the Warriors' defense that has been most impressive, holding opponents to just 5.6 points per game. Mount Tabor is giving up only 6.6, so don't expect this to be a high-scoring game. Weddington has faced a tougher, albeit shorter, schedule than the Spartans. This one may come down to what Mount Tabor can do offensively.
CLASS 2-AA WEST, NO. 5 OAK GROVE (6-2) at NO. 1 NORTH DAVIDSON (7-1), 7:30
The essentials: Oak Grove has been open only since August 2017, but this has quickly become one of the best rivalries in the Triad. North Davidson beat Oak Grove 17-3 on April 9 to win the Central Carolina 2-A Conference and earn the home field for this rematch. North Davidson's defense was the difference in the first meeting, and the Black Knights have given up more than 14 points only once. Offensively, North Davidson has plenty of weapons with QB Tedric Jenkins, RB Jaylin Walser and WR Jamarien Dalton. Oak Grove needs to establish the ground game with RBs Aiden Shewcow and Seth Blair if the Grizzlies intend to reach their first NCHSAA regional final and beat the team that knocked them out of the 2019 playoffs.
CLASS 1-AA WEST, NO. 3 MOORESVILLE PINE LAKE PREP (8-0) at NO. 1 EAST SURRY (7-1), 7:30
The essentials: East Surry has lost only once since the 2019 Class 1-AA championship game, and that was to Class 2-A power Reidsville in Week 2 this year. That's a testament to the kind of program the Cardinals have, one that could withstand massive graduation losses and still be in the hunt for a state title. East Surry is averaging 39.3 points per game and has been particularly explosive since Folger Boaz, the younger brother of the 2019-20 state athlete of the year, Jefferson Boaz, took control of the offense. The 6-foot-3 sophomore has thrown for 1,421 yards and 14 TDs with just two interceptions, and senior RB Luke Bullington has added 707 yards and 15 TDs on the ground. Pine Lake Prep features dual-threat QB Vic Garrido, but has given up some points, including 27 in a six-point win over Mount Airy in the first round of the playoffs. Mount Airy is a good comp, as East Surry beat the Granite Bears 17-10 to close the regular season and win the Northwest 1-A Conference.
Friday's other area games
Class 4-A West
No. 5 Durham Hillside (6-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (7-0), 7:30, TobaccoSportsRadio.com and GreensboroSports.com