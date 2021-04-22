Scouting the NCHSAA football playoffs: Week 2

Friday’s games

CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 3 MATTHEWS WEDDINGTON (7-0) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (8-0), 7:30, WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5

The essentials: This matchup is Exhibit A for what the changes to the seeding format this year, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, have done. Weddington and Mount Tabor are not the second- and third-best teams in the 3-AA West bracket. They may, in fact, be the two best 3-AA teams in the state. Weddington has won three of the last four state championships and is loaded again, even with RB Will Shipley enrolled early at Clemson. It's the Warriors' defense that has been most impressive, holding opponents to just 5.6 points per game. Mount Tabor is giving up only 6.6, so don't expect this to be a high-scoring game. Weddington has faced a tougher, albeit shorter, schedule than the Spartans. This one may come down to what Mount Tabor can do offensively.