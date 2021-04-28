Scouting the NCHSAA football regional finals

The essentials: This is another rematch of conference rivals, this time from the Central Carolina 2-A. North Davidson won the regular-season meeting 21-14, but that was back on March 19. Both teams have improved since then, with Salisbury focusing even more of its offense on the running of QB Vance Honeycutt (673 yards, 10 TDs) and bruising RB JyMikkah Wells (1,156 yards, 13 TDs). The Black Knights will have to account for Georgia commit Jalon Walker at all times. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior outside linebacker has the speed and instincts to disrupt any offense, and the Hornets move him around to create problems. Speaking of problems, North Davidson WR Jamarien Dalton provides a big-play threat every time he gets one-on-one coverage. The All-Northwest basketball player of the year, who will focus on football at Elon in the fall, has a dynamic complement, senior QB Tedric Jenkins. The Black Knights are in their third regional final in four seasons and went to the state title game in 2018.