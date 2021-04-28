Scouting the NCHSAA football regional finals

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
Friday’s games
CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 8 DUDLEY (8-1) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (9-0), 7:30, WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5 and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: Don't let Butler's No. 6 seed fool you. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in MaxPreps' state rankings for all classifications, and their only loss was 24-21 to Charlotte Myers Park, the No. 1 team. Butler wants to run the ball with 6-foot, 210-pound senior Davion Nelson (1,194 yards, 16 TDs) behind a big, strong line, and the passing of Western Carolina-bound QB Parish Metzger (71-of-131, 1,324 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs) provides balance to the offense. Grimsley has one of the state's best defenses against the run, so this one likely will be decided up front. It certainly wouldn't hurt the Whirlies if junior QB Alonza Barnett (110-of-166, 1,469 yards, 20 TDs, 1 INT) could hit some pass plays downfield to open running lanes for fellow junior Jeiel Melton (746 yards, 8 TDs). In a matchup of two powerful teams such as these, it often comes down to turnovers and special teams. The Whirlies have done a good job of creating takeaways, but their kicking game is not their strongest phase.
CLASS 2-AA WEST, NO. 7 SALISBURY (7-2) at NO. 1 NORTH DAVIDSON (8-1), 7:30
The essentials: This is another rematch of conference rivals, this time from the Central Carolina 2-A. North Davidson won the regular-season meeting 21-14, but that was back on March 19. Both teams have improved since then, with Salisbury focusing even more of its offense on the running of QB Vance Honeycutt (673 yards, 10 TDs) and bruising RB JyMikkah Wells (1,156 yards, 13 TDs). The Black Knights will have to account for Georgia commit Jalon Walker at all times. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior outside linebacker has the speed and instincts to disrupt any offense, and the Hornets move him around to create problems. Speaking of problems, North Davidson WR Jamarien Dalton provides a big-play threat every time he gets one-on-one coverage. The All-Northwest basketball player of the year, who will focus on football at Elon in the fall, has a dynamic complement, senior QB Tedric Jenkins. The Black Knights are in their third regional final in four seasons and went to the state title game in 2018.
CLASS 1-AA WEST, NO. 8 POLK COUNTY (5-1) at NO. 1 EAST SURRY (8-1), 7:30
The essentials: East Surry is one win away from its third straight appearance in the Class 1-AA championship game. The Cardinals' only loss since the 2018 final was to Class 2-A power Reidsville in Week 2 this year. Since then, East Surry has outscored its opponents 302-35 behind an offense that features RB Luke Bullington (814 yards, 17 TDs), WR Layton Allen (33 catches, 647 yards, 4 TDs), Ohio State-bound TE Benji Gosnell (32 catches, 582 yards, 7 TDs) and QB Folger Boaz (1,680 yards passing, 16 TDs, 2 INTs). Gosnell is also a force at LB, with nine tackles for losses and four sacks. Polk County has played only six games because of COVID-19 issues in its conference and with North Stanly, which forfeited their playoff opener. The Wolverines' offense features sophomore RB Angus Weaver (974 yards, 15 TDs rushing, 12 catches, 2 receiving TDs). Weaver is also Polk County's leading tackler. Unless he can turn in a super-human effort, expect to see East Surry back in a state championship game next week.
OTHER AREA GAMES
Class 4-A West
No. 6 Matthews Butler (8-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (8-0), 7:30, GreensboroSports.com
Class 2-A East
No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-2) at No. 1 Reidsville (8-0), 7
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.