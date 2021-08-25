Scouting Thursday night's high school football game

NO. 2 WEST FORSYTH (1-0) at NO. 7 OAK GROVE (1-0), 7 p.m.

The essentials: The best news West Forsyth has had in weeks came Tuesday night when coach Adrian Snow was released from the hospital after battling COVID-19. The Titans gave him reason to smile in their opener, routing Asheville A.C. Reynolds 37-7 behind RB Jevante Long, QB Chris Van Kleeck and WR Bralen Morris. Oak Grove opened with a 26-16 win over Southwest Guilford behind some youngsters. Sophomore QB Connor Creech ran for a touchdown and hit senior WR Conner Sorenson twice for 42 yards and a TD, while freshman RB Kaden Hart ran for 87 yards and a score and senior LB Colin Frank had two sacks. The key for the Grizzlies will be handling West Forsyth's speed and physicality.