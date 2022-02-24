Seasons end for East Forsyth girls, boys

They said it

“Their length, their speed bothered us all night, but we didn’t back down. We chipped away and by halftime, we were in the game. We had a great season.” – Coach Monte Gray of East Forsyth

“Our first-quarter defense was really big. We knew they were an athletic team, and to go man-to-man the way we did was big. To get off to a good start playing man-to-man was great. We fouled a little too much, but we had a good start, and I thought we were able to handle their pressure.” – Coach Scott Taylor of Myers Park.