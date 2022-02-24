Seasons end for East Forsyth girls, boys

KERNERSVILLE — The basketball season at East Forsyth ended abruptly Thursday night as the Eagles girls and boys teams lost in the second round of the Class 4-A state playoffs.
Alexander Central’s girls, the No. 10 seed, knocked off No. 7 seed East Forsyth 41-40, then No. 11 Charlotte Myers Park overpowered the sixth-seeded East Forsyth boys 73-48 in the second game of a doubleheader.
Alexander Central and Myers Park earned third-round games in the playoffs, scheduled for Saturday night.
Why the Eagles girls lost
East had no answers for Julianna Walters, who scored 17 of her game-high 28 points in the first half. Walters’ free throw with 25 seconds left put the Cougars ahead to stay, then she came up with a defensive rebound after a missed East Forsyth free throw with 16 seconds left.
Stars
Alexander Central
Julianna Walters: 28 points.
East Forsyth
La’Niya SImes 21 points, Trinity Hairston 10 points.
Notable
- Alexander Central was missing its leading scorer, Chesney Stikeleather, who was on the bench wearing an orthopedic boot on her injured left foot and is out for the season. But Walters took up the slack, hitting 7 of 12 shots from the field in the first half and scoring the Cougars’ last five points.
- East Forsyth had trouble with Alexander Central’s zone defense, hitting only 2 or 13 shots from the field in the first quarter. They stayed in the game only because the Lady Cougars had a 2½-minute stretch late in the quarter when they committed five turnovers in six possessions and missed the only shot they got.
- The Eagles’ first lead was 25-24 midway through the third quarter, and their biggest lead came 30 seconds later at 27-25. But Alexander Central got a three-point play from Kristin Herman and a 3-point basket from Walters to retake the lead.
They said it
“We put the ball in (Julianna’s) hands and told her to make plays. She did the same thing in the first round against Ragsdale. She scored 35 points. She just made plays.” — Coach Jon Presnell of Alexander Central.
Records
Alexander Central: 23-4.
East Forsyth: 23-4.
Why the Eagles boys lost
East Forsyth was overpowered by a bigger, faster Myers Park team that played excellent first-half defense in opening a substantial lead, then put its collective foot down in the third quarter when the Eagles were trying to get closer after cutting their deficit to single digits.
Stars
Myers Park
Sir Mohammad 21 points, Elijah Strong 20 points.
East Forsyth
Will Gray 20 points.
Notable
- East Forsyth went through two streaks of horrible shooting that doomed their chances. They hit only 2 of 13 shots from the field in the first quarter, and they slogged through a 1-of-13 streak of futility in the third quarter after cutting the halftime deficit to seven points.
- Myers Park had a huge height advantage on the Eagles, starting 6-foot-8 Elijah Strong and 6-5 Sir Mohammad, who combined for 41 points. But the rest of the Mustangs lineup gave East plenty of trouble, blocking shots and outrebounding the Eagles.
They said it
“Their length, their speed bothered us all night, but we didn’t back down. We chipped away and by halftime, we were in the game. We had a great season.” – Coach Monte Gray of East Forsyth
“Our first-quarter defense was really big. We knew they were an athletic team, and to go man-to-man the way we did was big. To get off to a good start playing man-to-man was great. We fouled a little too much, but we had a good start, and I thought we were able to handle their pressure.” – Coach Scott Taylor of Myers Park.
Records
Myers Park: 16-8.
East Forsyth: 21-6.
Summaries
Girls
Alexander Central;13;10;8;10;–;41
East Forsyth;8;10;11;11;–;40
Alexander Central: McDaniel 2, Jenkins 2, Julianna Walters 28, Jarrett 4, Herman 5.
East Forsyth: Robbins 3, Trinity Hairston 10, La’Niya Simes 21, Rooks 6.
Boys
Myers Park;21;12;20;20;–;73