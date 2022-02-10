Second college football signing period under way

The second period of the school year for high school football players to sign binding national letters of intent with their college choices began Feb. 2. The signing period runs through April 1.
These area high school football players are expected to sign during this period:
DUDLEY
Steven Davis II, DB, N.C. A&T; Trevon Humphrey, OL, N.C. Central; Darius McLendon, OL, Fayetteville State; K.J. Morehead, ATH, Elizabeth City State; Jonathan Neal, OL, Wingate; Jhyheem Pittman, DL, N.C. A&T; Jaylan Richmond, LB, Barton; Jahmier Slade, QB, Winston-Salem State.
EAST FORSYTH
Nasir Graham, DB, Winston-Salem State; Will Montgomery, DB, Lenoir Rhyne.
GLENN
Armin Hardy, OL, Elizabeth City State; Devonte Lyerly, RB, Elizabeth City State; Albert Redd, LB, N.C. Central.
GRIMSLEY
Tyson Resper, WR, Catawba; Tamorye Thompson, DE, S.C. State; Jordan Watkins, DB, S.C. State.
McMICHAEL
Thatcher Hill, WR/DB, N.C. Wesleyan; Ashton Tuttle, WR/DB, Ferrum.
MOREHEAD
Will Twilla, P/K, Ferrum.
MOUNT TABOR
Chance Lyons, WR/DB, Bluefield State; Noah Marshall, RB/LB, Winston-Salem State; Deshawn Watson, DL, Highland (Kan.) Community College.
NORTH DAVIDSON
Colin Cumming, LS, Barton; Tanner Jordan, LB, Lenoir-Rhyne; Riley Sullivan, P/K, Barton.
NORTH FORSYTH
Joseph Terry, QB, Shaw.
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Nkwenti Achina, LB, Fayetteville State; Manny Elliott, WR, Fayetteville State; Connor Lachesky, DL, Lenoir-Rhyne.
PAGE
Tre'von Hester, RB, Winston-Salem State.
REAGAN
Noah Haynes, LB, Barton; Kam Hill, QB, Catawba; V.J. Wilkins, WR, Campbell.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Carson Burnette, LB, Barton; Alex McCalop, DL, U.S. Naval Academy.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Jamier Ferere, wrestling, U.S. Naval Academy.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Joey McGinnis, QB, Carnegie Mellon.
WEST FORSYTH
Mack David, LB, N.C. A&T; Bralen Morris, WR, Fayetteville State; Don Robinson, DL/KR, Western Carolina; Avery Salerno, LS, Chowan; Tyler Styers, LB, Ferrum; Chris Van Kleeck, ATH, Western Carolina.
