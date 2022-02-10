 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second college football signing period under way
Second college football signing period under way

The second period of the school year for high school football players to sign binding national letters of intent with their college choices began Feb. 2. The signing period runs through April 1.

These area high school football players are expected to sign during this period:

DUDLEY

Steven Davis II, DB, N.C. A&T; Trevon Humphrey, OL, N.C. Central; Darius McLendon, OL, Fayetteville State; K.J. Morehead, ATH, Elizabeth City State; Jonathan Neal, OL, Wingate; Jhyheem Pittman, DL, N.C. A&T; Jaylan Richmond, LB, Barton; Jahmier Slade, QB, Winston-Salem State.

EAST FORSYTH

Nasir Graham, DB, Winston-Salem State; Will Montgomery, DB, Lenoir Rhyne.

GLENN

Armin Hardy, OL, Elizabeth City State; Devonte Lyerly, RB, Elizabeth City State; Albert Redd, LB, N.C. Central.

GRIMSLEY

Tyson Resper, WR, Catawba; Tamorye Thompson, DE, S.C. State; Jordan Watkins, DB, S.C. State.

McMICHAEL

Thatcher Hill, WR/DB, N.C. Wesleyan; Ashton Tuttle, WR/DB, Ferrum.

MOREHEAD

Will Twilla, P/K, Ferrum.

MOUNT TABOR

Chance Lyons, WR/DB, Bluefield State; Noah Marshall, RB/LB, Winston-Salem State; Deshawn Watson, DL, Highland (Kan.) Community College.

NORTH DAVIDSON

Colin Cumming, LS, Barton; Tanner Jordan, LB, Lenoir-Rhyne; Riley Sullivan, P/K, Barton.

NORTH FORSYTH

Joseph Terry, QB, Shaw.

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Nkwenti Achina, LB, Fayetteville State; Manny Elliott, WR, Fayetteville State; Connor Lachesky, DL, Lenoir-Rhyne.

PAGE

Tre'von Hester, RB, Winston-Salem State.

REAGAN

Noah Haynes, LB, Barton; Kam Hill, QB, Catawba; V.J. Wilkins, WR, Campbell. 

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Carson Burnette, LB, Barton; Alex McCalop, DL, U.S. Naval Academy.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Jamier Ferere, wrestling, U.S. Naval Academy.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Joey McGinnis, QB, Carnegie Mellon.

WEST FORSYTH

Mack David, LB, N.C. A&T; Bralen Morris, WR, Fayetteville State; Don Robinson, DL/KR, Western Carolina; Avery Salerno, LS, Chowan; Tyler Styers, LB, Ferrum; Chris Van Kleeck, ATH, Western Carolina.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

