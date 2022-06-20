Semaj Turner, Reagan High School defensive lineman, says he'll play for Duke

Semaj Turner's college football career will unfold in Durham.

Turner announced Monday night at his high school, Reagan, that he will attend Duke. Turner had narrowed a list of four, including Wake Forest and Louisville, to Duke and Virginia.

"These two schools have done a great job caring about me as a person," Turner said. "It was a tough decision, but it came down to 'where do I really want to be?' and 'what is best for me?'"

Turner, a soft-spoken menace of a pass-rushing defensive end, rated as the state's 18th-best prospect by Rivals.com.

"He's a special young man," head coach Josh McGee said, "and Duke has just hit the jackpot with Semaj Turner."

Turner led Reagan with 83 tackles, including 26 for losses, during the 2021 football season, earning defensive player of the year from the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and first-team Journal All-Area. He recorded 17 sacks and helping his team compile a 7-4 record and reach the Class 4-A playoffs.

"He's the hardest worker," his position coach, Jason Smith, said. "He's always there. ...

"Unless somebody else comes along, he'll be the greatest I've ever coached."

Raiders teammate Sam Pendleton, rated No. 5 by Rivals.com, announced in April that he would play at Notre Dame.

Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett is rated No. 1 in the class, the only other Triad player among the top 20, and has not announced a college decision.

Among Rivals.com's other top 40 North Carolina recruits from the Triad and their college choices:

• No. 21 Vance Bolyard, tight end, Northern Guilford, Duke.

• No. 30 Jayvontay Conner, tight end, East Forsyth, Central Florida.

• No. 31 Que'Sean Brown, wide receiver, East Forsyth, Duke.