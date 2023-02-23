The play worked just the way that Coach Andy Muse drew it up.

Mount Tabor’s J.P. Peterkin dribbled out most of the last 30 seconds of the Spartans’ second-round, Class 4-A playoff game against visiting Southwest Guilford. When he finally drove to the basket, he was cut off by two defenders, and he calmly handed the ball off to teammate Joah Shay, who used Peterkin as a screen and finished off an incredible three minutes of basketball with a 3-point shot from the right wing that hit nothing but net.

That basket, with 2.1 seconds left, lifted second-seeded Mount Tabor to a 56-53 win over No. 18 seed Southwest and gave the Spartans a home game on Saturday in the third round of the state playoffs.

“He drew up a double-screen for J.P., and when he went right, I curled around behind him, and he handed the ball to me,” said Shay, who scored a game-high 22 points, including three 3-point baskets in the last 3:09.

Shay also had a steal and drew a charging foul as the Spartans, who led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, erased a 51-47 deficit, tied the game at 53-53 with 47 seconds left — on a Shay 3-pointer — and took advantage of a Southwest turnover to get the last shot.

“Joah knocked that last one down, but the shot before that was just as important,” said Muse. “He had a heckuva high-school basketball game. The last 2 minutes, he was the best at both ends of the court.

Shay had 13 points in the first half when the Spartans, 26-2, pretty much had everything going their way. Shook Peterkin scored all 16 of his points before halftime, Mount Tabor built a 29-13 lead, but Southwest got back in the game with a 13-2 run in the second quarter and never went away, thanks in part to Mount Tabor getting into dire foul trouble..

Southwest, trailing 37-26 at halftime, gave up the first basket of the third quarter, then went on a 10-0 run, scoring four points after offensive rebounds and taking advantage of three Mount Tabor turnovers. A 6-0 run late in the quarter gave the Cowboys, 17-10, their first lead at 42-41 and they trailed only once in the fourth quarter before the second of Shay’s three 3-pointers tied the game at 53-53.

“I’m going to kick myself for not calling a timeout before that 3-pointer that tied it,” said Coach Greg Vlazny of Southwest Guilford. “Everything we did poorly in the first half was fixable; that’s been an issue in all of our losses and in some of our wins. We’ve had several tremendous second halves throughout the year.

“We had some pretty darn good spurts. I’m so proud of these guys. I am thrilled we made it here and sad we lost.”

Martin Giant and Noah Goldston scored 14 points each for Southwest Guilford. Shay and Snook Peterkin were the only Mount Tabor players scoring in double figures.

“I was proud of our bench,” Muse said. “We had players on the court in the first half and second half who hadn't played a lot before because of the fouls. Vincent Peral had two blocked shots and a basket in the second half, and we got big rebounds from Amare Robinson, David Peral and Jadon Blair down the stretch. With 2:30 left, our defense had to get three stops, and we did.”

Scoring log

SWG;12;14;18;9;—;53

MTT;22;15;6;13;—;56

SWG: Noah Goldston 14, Wilson 2, Martin Giant 14, Harrison 6, Bennett 5, H. Giant 9, Scarborough 2, Twyman 1.

MT: Snook Peterkin 16, J.P. Peterkin 7, Robinson 2, Blair 2, Joah Shay 22, James 1, V, Pearl 2, D. Pearl 4.

Records: Southwest Guilford 17-10; Mount Tabor 26-2.