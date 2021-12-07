 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheetz Holiday basketball pairings set
0 Comments

Sheetz Holiday basketball pairings set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheetz Holiday Classic logo

HIGH POINT — The 21st annual Sheetz Holiday Classic basketball tournament will be played Dec. 27-29 at Southwest Guilford.

Admission is $10 per day or $25 for a three-day pass. Here are the pairings:

BOYS

Dec. 27

Jim Coggins Gym

Southern Guilford vs. Wesleyan, noon

Andrews vs. Forsyth Country Day, 1:30 p.m.

West Brunswick vs. Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.

High Point Christian at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

Annex Gym

West Brunswick-Wesleyan loser vs. High Point Christian-Southwest Guilford loser, noon

Southern Guilford-Wesleyan loser vs. Andrews-Forsyth Country Day loser, 1:30 p.m.

Jim Coggins Gym

Southern Guilford-Wesleyan winner vs. Andrews-Forsyth Country Day winner, 4:30 p.m.

West Brunswick-Wesleyan winner vs. High Point Christian-Southwest Guilford winner, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Annex Gym

Seventh-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Jim Coggins Gym

Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Dec. 27

Annex Gym

Southern Guilford vs. High Point Christian, noon

Southern Pines Pinecrest vs. Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.

Jim Coggins Gym

High Point Central vs. Glenn, 3 p.m.

Cornerstone Charter at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Dec. 28

Annex Gym

High Point Central-Glenn loser vs. Cornerstone Charter-Southwest Guilford loser, noon

Southern Guilford-High Point Christian loser vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest-Wesleyan loser, 1:30 p.m.

Jim Coggins Gym

Southern Guilford-High Point Christian winner vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest-Wesleyan winner, 3 p.m.

High Point Central-Glenn winner vs. Cornerstone Charter-Southwest Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

Annex Gym

Seventh-place game, noon

Jim Coggins Gym

Fifth-place game, noon

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert