Six Triad schools place in top 10 in NCHSAA's Wells Fargo Cup standings

CHAPEL HILL — Six Triad area high schools finished in the top 10 in their respective classifications for the 2019-20 school year in the 41st annual Wells Fargo Cup all-sports rankings.

East Surry was the top Triad finisher, placing fourth in Class 1-A. Bishop McGuinness (1-A) and West Forsyth (4-A) placed fifth in their classes, Northern Guilford finished eighth in 3-A and Reidsville (2-A) and Mount Tabor (3-A) were 10th.

The final standings can be found at NCHSAA.org.

The Wells Fargo Cup recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The 2019-2020 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so no spring sports points were awarded in this year’s competition.

Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification. If fewer than eight schools from a classification compete in a sport, only those schools that are represented are eligible to receive the Cup points.