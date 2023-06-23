West Forsyth on Thursday announced that Jeffrey Williams, a three-time conference champion boys soccer coach, will be its new girls soccer coach.

This is the second time that Williams has replaced his mentor, Scott Bilton.

Athletics Director Mike Pennington said Williams will remain as the boys’ coach, a role he has had since 2015, and as a math teacher.

“The first word that comes to mind is just ‘excitement,’ ” Williams said. “I am super thrilled and pumped for the position. I am very interested in another challenge. I’ve been talking with some people the last few months and just looking for what is next for me as far as something I would like to do and to add on. I think this is an opportunity that I look forward to, and hope to unite the men and women’s programs more.”

Williams has guided the boys team to a 110-52-19 overall record, three conference titles and has made the NCHSAA playoffs in each of those eight seasons. Williams, a North Carolina graduate, has also twice been named Regional Coach of the Year.

Williams arrived at West Forsyth in 2010 and has also served as an assistant in boys basketball (2011-2016), boys soccer (2011-2012) and girls soccer (2012-2020). The soccer roles were both served under Bilton, and with the girls the Titans had an NCHSAA 4A state championship in 2017 and a 94-game conference winning streak.

Bilton, whose resignation was announced on June 14, compiled a 260-58-21 record as girls coach from 2008-2023 and went 99-49-20 as boys coach from 2007-2014. Williams said he learned a lot from Bilton.

“I would think program building and just understanding that different people have different roles and how to make it a program and how to make everyone feel a part of the program,” Williams said. “It’s not just a team, that it is something that other than themselves, that you are representing your school and you are representing, in our instance, the village of Clemmons and how to connect the three layers: the past (alumni), present (current players) and the future (future players).”

Williams, a multi-sport athlete at North Stokes High School, went on to become a football manager at UNC under coaches John Bunting and Butch Davis. He received a bachelor’s in mathematics.

He went on to earn a master’s in education and math certification from Wake Forest and student-taught at West Forsyth, which is where he met Bilton.

“We know him and everything he has done, Pennington said. “…Anything he does, he is going to work hard at it, he is going to do a good job at it and he is just a perfect fit.”