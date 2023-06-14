Scott Bilton, the West Forsyth girls soccer coach who led his team to a state championship in 2017 and was two-time state coach of the year, has resigned after 16 years at the school, Titans athletics director Mike Pennington said on Wednesday.

Pennington said that Bilton told the school late last week and informed his players about the decision on Monday. Bilton said his reason for stepping down was to spend more time with his family. He'll continue to teach social studies.

“It’ll definitely be one of the fondest times of my life whenever I look back on it,” Bilton said. “I was very lucky and considered myself blessed that I could spend 16 years at West Forsyth in various roles, obviously as a teacher first and foremost, but then as a coach for the boys team and then the girls team and then serving as an assistant athletics director for a large chunk of time as well."

Bilton was the girls soccer coach from 2008-2023 and compiled a 260-58-21 record, 12 conference coach of the year awards, 10 regional coach of the year awards and two state coach of the year awards. In addition to the 2017 NCHSAA 4A title, the Titans were also state semifinalists in 2016 and 2019. In 2019, they went 23-0 before a 2-1 playoff loss to Pinecrest.

The 2017 title — won in double overtime — was the first girls soccer title for a Forsyth County program since playoffs began in 1986.

As the boys' coach, Bilton, a Monroe native, went 99-49-20 from 2007-2014 and had six conference coach of the year awards and five regional coaching honors.

Bilton was quick to credit others for the success. A four-year player at Monroe High School, he said he played goalie because he didn’t like running. He said he thinks he was good enough to play in college, but decided to just be a student at North Carolina.

In his first year in education, he helped in the process of starting the soccer program for boys and girls at North Pitt and was coach for a practice year before games began.

After that year, he moved to coach boys at D.H. Conley, where he spent three years. In the first season, it went 1-19-1, the one victory being by forfeit, giving the coach questions about his career change. However, Bilton felt a push since coaches like North Carolina's Anson Dorrance and former Page coach Tim Nash had impacted his career. In year two, his team broke the school wins record with a 12-6-2 mark and then broke it again the next year, going 17-3-5.

Among his more prominent girls players are all-time school career scoring leader Brooklyn Berry and Riley Terry, the 2017 state title MVP, Anabela Barreto, Kerry Eagleston, Elizabeth Neblett and 2023 senior Raegan Williams.

Another phrase he was known for is “Don’t get too high on the highs and don’t get too low on the lows.” Pennington said that the girls had a ritual of dancing before practice, giving them good energy.

“There is a big difference in going into a match and thinking that you are going to win and knowing that you are going to win and I think our program with women’s soccer was at the point where the girls came expecting to win and they did at a very high winning percentage,” Pennington said. “I think it was the relationships that he built and the expectations that he placed on his program. The kids knew that they were going to win and they wanted to win, expected to win and prepared to win.”