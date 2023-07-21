Karen Dull, a former East Forsyth softball coach, was one of three people inducted into the North Carolina Softball Hall of Fame on Wednesday night in a ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum Plaza.

The ceremony was part of the annual softball meetings held after the NCHSAA rules session at the North Carolina Coaches Association Coaching Clinics.

The Hall recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on softball and the players they have been involved with in North Carolina and have contributed to the growth and evolution of the game.

“I was just very humbled and honored that the committee thought enough of my coaching career to induct me into the softball hall of fame,” Dull said.

During her time at East — from 1985-2011 — Dull’s Eagles won 357 games, had a 62% winning percentage and won eight conference championships. She received four Coach of the Year Awards and a Region 5 Coach of Year Award.

The ceremony was organized by Eddie “Pop” Rivers, a former Forest Hills coach inducted in 2010, who was instrumental in the establishment of the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association. Rivers contacted current East interim coach Karlee Honeycutt, who had played for Dull at East through her senior season of 2011.

From there, Honeycutt asked her twin sister Kaytee Ward, the current Walkertown coach who also played then for Dull, about doing a joint speech with her at the induction ceremony.

Honeycutt and Ward were the first speakers, and Ward said they grew up wanting to play for Dull. On April 26, when East hosted a dedication night to name its field after Dull, both sisters were in attendance.

Ward also played volleyball at East for Dull and currently is also the volleyball coach at Walkertown. Ward said that her first call upon getting the Wolfpack volleyball job came from Dull.

Rivers received the Mike Lambros Service Over Self Award, which is given based on nominations from members of the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association.