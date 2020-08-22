Dan Spainhour, the former longtime coach at West Stokes who announced his retirement in March, was recognized by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association for his career stretching nearly four decades.
In an announcement Thursday, Spainhour was named the NCBCA's recipient for the Ron Miller Distinguished Service Award. Spainhour, a longtime member of the NCBCA who even served a term on the organization's executive board, compiled a 483-253 record during a 26-year span as a head coach that included two stints with the Wildcats' boys basketball team — a 38-year career, in total.
Spainhour, who following his retirement with the Wildcats was replaced in May by former Guilford standout Rhett Bonner, was the first athletics director and boys basketball coach at West Stokes when the high school in King opened its doors in 1999. He served on Leonard Hamilton's staffs at Florida State and Miami as well. Spainhour, however, returned to King around the time of the housing crisis' first waves in Florida in late 2006.
He went on to coach at West Stokes another 13 years, ending this past season with a fourth-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs as a No. 2 seed — the Wildcats' deepest postseason run since 2010-11 — losing to Shelby on March 3. Spainhour, who coached at Bishop McGuinness from 1987 to 1995 as well, was named the Journal's All-Northwest boys coach of the year in April. He finished his career leading the Wildcats to claim the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A tournament title, and grabbing at least a share of the conference regular-season championship for the third straight year.
