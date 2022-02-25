Speed coupled with patience adding up to big-time offers for Mount Tabor sprinter Terrell Robinson

And those visits follow a trip in the fall to Iowa. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 8 nationally in the NCAA indoor season by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and finished 12th in 2021 at the NCAA outdoor championships.

That's fast company that the four-time NCHSAA champ is keeping, coupled with another small handful of offers. Now they all want him.

But those suitors, and any others that emerge, will have to exercise their own patience. Robinson may need a few more weeks before he is ready to announce a decision.

He sat recently to field a few questions about his success, both past and what's to come.

Q: What changes have taken place for you since the Milesplit article?

Robinson: "A lot of stuff has ramped up. A lot of people didn't know the situation. It's just a touchy subject for some people to talk about, so I'm glad I was able to speak about it from my point of view. It helped a lot of people, people I didn't know, other athletes in the same predicament. ...