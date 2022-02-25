Speed coupled with patience adding up to big-time offers for Mount Tabor sprinter Terrell Robinson

Patience is, indeed, will pay off for Terrell Robinson.
Just a month ago, the Mount Tabor High School senior sprinter had no offers to run track in college despite having the nation's best of 6.27 seconds in the 55 meters at the time.
In fact, he wrote of his predicament, of being a college senior during COVID times and with the uncertainty caused by the NCAA granting collegians an extra year, for the running site, Milesplit.com.
"Recruiting has definitely picked up since then," Robinson, 17, said in a recent interview.
Has it ever.
In the month since, in which he has added a Millrose Games championship at 60 meters (6.72 seconds) and Class 4-A state championships at 55 (6.24 seconds) and 300 meters (35.25 seconds), he has taken visits to Texas and to N.C. A&T.
The Longhorns are No. 3 in this indoor season, according to U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings and which finished sixth in the nation at last season's outdoor championships.
Closer to home, A&T has the nation's No. 2-ranked indoor team, finished third in the 2021 outdoor national championships and celebrates gold medals won by Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart at the Tokyo Olympics.
And those visits follow a trip in the fall to Iowa. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 8 nationally in the NCAA indoor season by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and finished 12th in 2021 at the NCAA outdoor championships.
That's fast company that the four-time NCHSAA champ is keeping, coupled with another small handful of offers. Now they all want him.
But those suitors, and any others that emerge, will have to exercise their own patience. Robinson may need a few more weeks before he is ready to announce a decision.
He sat recently to field a few questions about his success, both past and what's to come.
Q: What changes have taken place for you since the Milesplit article?
Robinson: "A lot of stuff has ramped up. A lot of people didn't know the situation. It's just a touchy subject for some people to talk about, so I'm glad I was able to speak about it from my point of view. It helped a lot of people, people I didn't know, other athletes in the same predicament. ...
"I'm getting more notice. Milesplit is showing a little bit more love; the article got pushed out. I'm being a little bit more vocal than I have in the past. I tend to be a quiet guy. That, alongside my coach, Coach (Patrick) Cromwell, and my club coach, Bershawn Jackson (Olympic bronze medal, four world championships), they really know a lot of people."
Q: How has recruitment worked?
Robinson: "Iowa was probably the first big Division I school to reach out. They reached out via Twitter (by Coach Joey Woody). I took a visit out there. It was a great experience. I got on the football field, 70,000 people in the stadium. It was loud. Most of them either reached out via Twitter or Instagram. Email sometimes."
Q: Now that you are in a position of strength, what are you looking for in terms of a college or a program?
Robinson: "I need a good coach that has been there, done that before, someone I can learn from who has actually experienced it. I also prefer a program where resources. The better the resources, the better you run: A sports therapist on site, masseuses, cupping, dry-needling, everything you need to perform well.
"Also good education programs. You can't run forever. I'm taking a nursing program now. I graduate with my CNA, I take my test in May. It's a good foundation. I'll probably be in the physical therapy, health science field, stuff like that. I love exercise science. Also music management, business management. I love music more than track."
Q: "What does your music look like?"
Robinson: "It's pretty much like a safe haven for me. I've been playing since I was around 2 or 3. I play drums. And I moved up the ranks to bass guitar, trumpet, piano, organ. Anything brass I can get my hands on.
"Mostly gospel. Gospel transfers to pretty much everything else. You play gospel, you can play jazz, pop, rock, R&B. I grew up in a church (First Waughtown Baptist). Just being in there listening to what they play; I'll play by ear."
Q: When will you tell us where you're headed?
Robinson: "I'm looking toward the end of March to announce a big decision."
Q. And where are you headed down the road?
Robinson: "I want to go pro. I think I have the capability to do so. I stay consistent and believe in my training, which is why I want to find a great coach who has done it before. I feel like I definitely am able to go pro."