ABOVE: Atkins’ Caroline Downs (right) competes in the 1600m run, where she finished eighth, in the 3A NCHSAA indoor track and field championships. LEFT: Atkins’ Will Downs (right) tries to hold on as he rounds the corner ahead of North Lincoln’s Connor Bagwell in the 1600-meter run at the 3A NCHSAA indoor track and field championships, Friday at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. Bagwell edged out Downs down the final stretch, and the two finished fourth and fifth, respectively.