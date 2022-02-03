Streak ends, but Glenn boys basketball team keeps its sights on first place in Central Piedmont

The adage about getting right back in the saddle after you fall off a horse was a perfect fit for Glenn’s basketball team this week.
The Bobcats' 13-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night at Reynolds, but they recovered to beat West Forsyth 56-44 at home Wednesday night.
Now, facing three huge games in five nights, the Bobcats had better make sure they’re solidly in the stirrups as they make their stretch run.
“Well, our winning streak came to an end, but we have to understand that we have the opportunity to start another one,” said Jonathan Gainey, Glenn’s coach. “I’d like to have had a practice (after the loss), but because of the schedule, I’m happy we’re playing. You’d like to get another opportunity to win right away.
“I’m glad we won; we didn’t play extremely well, but we’ll take ‘em any way we can get 'em.”
Zion Dixon, the Bobcats’ point guard who scored 20 points in the loss to Reynolds and 28 in the win over West Forsyth, said, “We (were) ready to get back and get that ‘W’ and get that ‘L’ off our backs.”
The win over West Forsyth left Glenn at 16-4 overall, 9-1 in the Central Piedmont 4-A and a half-game ahead of East Forsyth and two games ahead of Mount Tabor. The Bobcats play Mount Tabor at home on Friday night, then play Reynolds at home Saturday night and East Forsyth at home on Tuesday night before closing the regular season at Davie on Feb. 11.
“We are at home; I’m glad we played at their places early,” Gainey said. “When they make the schedule out for next year, I want it just the way it was this year. I’ve been telling our guys, if we want to win the regular season, we’ve got to win all our home games and pick up a few wins on the road. We’ll have a tough game against Davie on their senior night.”
Until Tuesday night, when everything fell apart in the third quarter of a 73-59 loss to Reynolds – the first time the Bobcats have given up 70 points in a game this season – Glenn was winning most everywhere. After a 2-3 early record – several members of the team were still involved in the Class 4-A state football playoffs – Glenn hadn’t lost, winning the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s championship bracket as the No. 5 seed and rolling through January unbeaten.
Now, at least first place in the conference will largely be determined on Glenn’s home court in Kernersville.
“It was a tough week with the snow and having to change all the games, but it’s tough for everybody,” Gainey said. “We have four games this week. Lots of teams had three games this week and three games next week. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot; the conference is wide open.
“We’ve got to get other people (besides Dixon) going. We need to do what we were doing earlier in the season. We had some games with four or five different guys in double figures. When we do that, we’re a tough team to beat.”