Streak ends, but Glenn boys basketball team keeps its sights on first place in Central Piedmont

“We are at home; I’m glad we played at their places early,” Gainey said. “When they make the schedule out for next year, I want it just the way it was this year. I’ve been telling our guys, if we want to win the regular season, we’ve got to win all our home games and pick up a few wins on the road. We’ll have a tough game against Davie on their senior night.”

Until Tuesday night, when everything fell apart in the third quarter of a 73-59 loss to Reynolds – the first time the Bobcats have given up 70 points in a game this season – Glenn was winning most everywhere. After a 2-3 early record – several members of the team were still involved in the Class 4-A state football playoffs – Glenn hadn’t lost, winning the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s championship bracket as the No. 5 seed and rolling through January unbeaten.

Now, at least first place in the conference will largely be determined on Glenn’s home court in Kernersville.

“It was a tough week with the snow and having to change all the games, but it’s tough for everybody,” Gainey said. “We have four games this week. Lots of teams had three games this week and three games next week. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot; the conference is wide open.

“We’ve got to get other people (besides Dixon) going. We need to do what we were doing earlier in the season. We had some games with four or five different guys in double figures. When we do that, we’re a tough team to beat.”