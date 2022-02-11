Streaking Reagan girls clinch share of conference title

Rader pointed to his team's defense as a key to the win. "We focus on defense hard every day," he said. "All year long we know that if we play well defensively, most of the time, other things will take care of themselves. What we did in the first half, holding that very talented offensive team that Coach (T.J) Eggers has really set the tone for us."

Glenn said that the Raiders learned a lot from their one-point win against Reynolds earlier in the season.

"We went back and watched film and the things that we missed in the first game, we went back and corrected it," she said. "We focused on locking down their key players like Destiny (Thompson), Elliott (Jessup) and Abby (Rice). We watched real closely what they did and corrected it."

Coach T.J. Eggers also pointed to the Reagan defense as the difference between winning and losing.

"One hundred percent," he said. "Their defense sped us up and we didn't really get into a rhythm until later on. We made some shots early to keep it close but then all of a sudden for about 7 or 8 minutes we just didn't make a bucket and when you're not making your free throws, that makes it tough as well. We were able to come back but we just gave them too much of a lead to start with."