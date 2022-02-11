Streaking Reagan girls clinch share of conference title

And the streak goes on — for the Reagan girls basketball team.
The Raiders took total control in the first half and hung on to beat Reynolds 49-37 to clinch a share of the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championship on Friday night at Bryson Gym.
It was the 10th win in a row for Reagan, which finished tied for first place in the league standings with East Forsyth.
Why the Raiders won
Reagan shut down Reynolds from the very start, building up as much as a 38-14 lead early in the third quarter.
Why the Demons lost
Reynolds was out of sync in the early going, before finally getting its offense going and pulling to within eight points late in the game.
Stars
Amaya Glenn of Reagan scored 19 points and teammate Charlotte Craver finished with 16. Glenn scored 8 of Reagan's final 11 points. Emma Pendleton missed most of the second half with foul problems, but came into the game late and pulled down several key rebounds and scored on a layup to help thwart the Reynolds comeback.
Abby Rice of the Demons led all scorers with 22 points. She scored 10 of Reynolds' 12 fourth-quarter points.
Notables
- The Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament begins on Monday with first-round games at the home of the higher-seeded teams. The semifinals and finals will be played at West Forsyth. Reagan and Reynolds could meet in a semifinal game on Tuesday night. Seedings and first-round matchups will be announced Saturday.
- The win gave Reagan a sweep of the season series with Reynolds. The Raiders edged the Demons at home 42-41.
- The game had no flow or rhythm to it because of the excessive number of fouls that were called. Reynolds was whistled for 26 personal fouls and Reagan 22.
- Emma Pendleton picked up her fourth personal foul midway through the third quarter and immediately went to the bench. She didn't return until the 3:25 mark of the fourth quarter.
- Poor foul shooting plagued both teams. During one stretch in the second quarter the Demons missed six consecutive free throws. Reynolds scored five points in the second period.
What they said
"For these girls, nobody was on this team the last time Reagan won a conference championship," said Coach Eric Rader of Reagan. "So this is pretty special for our seniors. Our ability to come into a great environment like this, packed gym, band playing, this is what you show up in the gym in July for. This is what you dream about. And the girls did that tonight. They followed through."
Rader pointed to his team's defense as a key to the win. "We focus on defense hard every day," he said. "All year long we know that if we play well defensively, most of the time, other things will take care of themselves. What we did in the first half, holding that very talented offensive team that Coach (T.J) Eggers has really set the tone for us."
Glenn said that the Raiders learned a lot from their one-point win against Reynolds earlier in the season.
"We went back and watched film and the things that we missed in the first game, we went back and corrected it," she said. "We focused on locking down their key players like Destiny (Thompson), Elliott (Jessup) and Abby (Rice). We watched real closely what they did and corrected it."
Coach T.J. Eggers also pointed to the Reagan defense as the difference between winning and losing.
"One hundred percent," he said. "Their defense sped us up and we didn't really get into a rhythm until later on. We made some shots early to keep it close but then all of a sudden for about 7 or 8 minutes we just didn't make a bucket and when you're not making your free throws, that makes it tough as well. We were able to come back but we just gave them too much of a lead to start with."
Reagan;21;11;8;9;—;49
Reynolds;9;5;11;12;—;37
Reagan (19-3, 12-2): Amaya Glenn 19, Charlotte Craver 16, Baber 2, Galyon 6, Pendleton 6
Reynolds (16-5, 11-3): Kuhner, Jessup 5, Abby Rice 22, Thompson 8, Bossong 2
Up next
Reagan: Monday, first round of the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament at home
Reynolds: Monday, first round of the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament at home